GTA 5 mods: How to install and use Script Hook V in 2023?

The Script Hook V is one of the most popular GTA 5 mods that PC players often use in their games. It is an offline mod that you can only use in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode. Most mods require some kind of base framework to run and this is one that can operate mods. You can also control how the game reacts with the help of this framework.

This article briefly describes how you can install and use Script Hook V in GTA 5 2023.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Easy steps to install Script Hook V in GTA 5 PC

The Script Hook V mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 can be easily downloaded and installed from the following two authentic sources:

AB Software Development

Go to this URL: http://www.dev-c.com Click on GTA V on the top menu On the next page, click on Script Hook V Scroll down the page and click on the Download button

GTA5-Mods

Go to this URL: https://www.gta5-mods.com Search Script Hook V Select and download Script Hook V + Native Trainer by Alexander Blade

Once downloaded, extract the .zip file into a folder. Next, follow the below-mentioned steps:

From the Script Hook V folder, select and copy the dinput8.dll and ScriptHookV.dll files Locate and open your Grand Theft Auto 5’s directory folder Paste the dinput8.dll and ScriptHookV.dll files into the folder A prompt may ask you for confirmation regarding the paste action, click on the "Replace the files in the destination" option.

What is the use of Script Hook V in Grand Theft Auto 5?

As mentioned earlier, Script Hook V is a framework and a library that allows you to use the game’s script native functions in custom ASI plugins. It lets you customize the single-player experience of Grand Theft Auto 5 with various native and other third-party mods.

You can change the character, weapons, vehicles, time, weather, and various other open-world elements. The above video shows a proper demonstration of how you can use Script Hook V and its Native Trainer in Story Mode.

Can you use Script Hook V in Grand Theft Auto Online?

The direct answer is no. You must not use the mod in the multiplayer version as Rockstar Games does not allow any kind of third-party alterations in GTA Online. The studio has recently banned and deleted many player accounts who have been allegedly using some kind of mods in the online game.

Therefore, if you don’t want your Rockstar Games Social Club account to be banned from accessing Grand Theft Auto Online, you should disable the mod before joining a multiplayer lobby.

Players are also advised to back up their game files before using any mods in the game.

