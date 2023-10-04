GTA Online server check: Is it down or not working (October 2023)

Rockstar Games is about to perform server maintenance for GTA 5 Online and Red Dead Redemption Online on October 4, 2023. While the studio hasn't made an official announcement on its social media accounts yet, the notice has been live on the customer support website since yesterday. Players are most likely to experience some connection problems during the maintenance period. However, Rockstar Games assured that all services would be back online soon.

It is a part of the gaming studio’s annual server maintenance routine, and both online and offline versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 may not run during the period.

This article describes how to check the server status of GTA Online at any time.

How to check if GTA Online servers are working or not

The status of all Rockstar Games’ online services (Image via Sportskeeda)

At the time of writing this article, the servers of Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer version are running smoothly. The above image shows green dots for all platforms where the game is currently available.

To perform the GTA Online server check by yourself, you can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Go to the Rockstar Support homepage (www.support.rockstargames.com). Click on the hamburger menu in the top left corner. Click on the Service Status option.

The website shows the server status for all online services currently provided by Rockstar Games. They include Red Dead Online, Grand Theft Auto Online, Social Club, and Rockstar Games Launcher (PC).

Three legends indicate the live status. They are as follows:

If the dots are green, the services are online and running smoothly.

If the dots are red, the services are down.

If the dots are yellow, the services have limited functionality and may not work smoothly.

One should note that Rockstar Games will temporarily disable the servers on October 4, 2023, between 12:00 UTC and 15:30 UTC. You may see red or yellow dots on the website against the services during this time. The official Rockstar Support website is currently showing the alert depicted below.

Rockstar Games’ warning about its server maintenance on October 4, 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players are advised to log off from the game before the maintenance period starts and log in only after the GTA Online servers go live. Similarly, Red Dead Redemption 2 players are also advised to follow the same procedure during the period.

While this looks like regular maintenance, the recent GTA 5 update that integrated some new features into the PC version has fans excited for the upcoming Halloween update.

Some fans also expect a GTA 6 release date announcement after the process. However, since Rockstar Games did not mention anything about the upcoming game, readers are advised to wait for an official announcement.

Poll : Do you regularly play GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes