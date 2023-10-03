GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 servers will be down tomorrow: Check the details here

Anybody who loves to play GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 should know that the servers for those games will be down on October 4, 2023. This downtime will be between 12 pm (UTC) and 3:30 pm (UTC). Any achievements earned around this time won't be displayed on the Rockstar Games Social Club until the maintenance finishes.

Rockstar Games has clarified that maintenance for GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 servers may finish earlier than suggested. If you cannot play either game on October 4, 2023, during this time window, it's likely because the maintenance hasn't finished yet. The purpose of this downtime is yet to be revealed.

Note: This maintenance is specifically for the PS5, Xbox One, and PC platforms. It does not seem to affect PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

What time will GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2's servers undergo maintenance?

Expand Tweet

Rockstar Games has officially stated on their server page the following passage:

"Rockstar Games Services supporting Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 will undergo maintenance on October 4, 2023 between 12:00 and 15:30 UTC. Earned Achievements on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC will not be displayed on Social Club until after the maintenance is completed. This maintenance is not expected to take the entire scheduled window and services will return as soon as maintenance is completed."

This article will include various timezones in the next section for the reader's convenience regarding when GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 may be down.

Time zones for GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 maintenance

Here are various time zones for when this server maintenance will be ongoing, based on Rockstar Games' official statement, from starting times to when the games are expected to go back up:

Hawaii Standard Time: 2 am - 5:30 am

2 am - 5:30 am Alaska Daylight Time: 4 am - 7:30 am

4 am - 7:30 am Pacific Daylight Time: 5 am - 8:30 am

5 am - 8:30 am Mountain Daylight Time: 6 am - 9:30 am

6 am - 9:30 am Central Daylight Time: 7 am - 10:30 am

7 am - 10:30 am Eastern Daylight Time: 8 am - 11:30 am

8 am - 11:30 am Atlantic Daylight Time: 9 am - 12:30 pm

9 am - 12:30 pm Newfoundland Daylight Time: 9:30 am - 1 pm

9:30 am - 1 pm Western European Summer Time: 1 pm - 4:30 pm

1 pm - 4:30 pm Central European Summer Time: 2 pm - 5:30 pm

2 pm - 5:30 pm Eastern European Summer Time: 3 pm - 6:30 pm

3 pm - 6:30 pm India Standard Time: 5:30 pm - 9 pm

5:30 pm - 9 pm China Standard Time: 8 pm - 11:30 pm

8 pm - 11:30 pm Philippine Standard Time: 8 pm - 11:30 pm

8 pm - 11:30 pm Australian Western Standard Time: 8 pm - 11:30 pm

8 pm - 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time: 9 pm - 12:30 am

9 pm - 12:30 am Korea Standard Time: 9 pm - 12:30 am

9 pm - 12:30 am Australian Central Daylight Time: 10:30 pm - 2 am

10:30 pm - 2 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 11 pm - 2:30 am

11 pm - 2:30 am New Zealand Daylight Time: 1 am - 4:30 am

Rockstar Support will reveal more information about GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 server status on their official site, so stay tuned for more details. Remember that server maintenance can finish earlier or even later than what Rockstar Games states.

In related news, check out the latest GTA 6 release date rumors.

Poll : Do you only play GTA Online on the old-gen consoles (PS4, Xbox One, and PC)? Yes No 1 votes