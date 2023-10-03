Rockstar Games gives huge discounts on select GTA Online vehicles until October 5, 2023

Rockstar Games’ September 28 GTA Online update is currently giving mind-blowing discounts on some of the best vehicles the game has to offer. From now until October 5, 2023, you can boot the game up and save a lot of money on buying vehicles from the likes of Dewbauchee, Ocelot, Dinka, and Imponte.

While the selection is limited, the developer made sure all of the rides were available at amazing prices.

That being said, this article also shares the best pick among the available choices in GTA Online discounts this week.

Best time to buy new GTA Online vehicles is right now (October 3 – October 5)

Rockstar Games is handing an unbelievable opportunity to all vehicle enthusiasts and motorheads this week by offering massive discounts on select GTA Online vehicles.

You can enjoy a maximum of 50% discount on this week’s featured options. Here’s a complete list of every ride currently on sale in Los Santos until around October 5, 2023, 2:00 am PT:

Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 muscle car (30% off) – $924,000

– $924,000 Dinka RT3000 sports car (30% off) – $1,200,500 - $900,375

– $1,200,500 - $900,375 Ocelot Lynx sports car (40% off) – $1,041,000

– $1,041,000 Dewbauchee Seven-70 sports car (40% off) – $417,000

– $417,000 Dinka Sugoi sports car (50% off) – $612,000 - $459,000

Which is the best GTA Online vehicle to get in the current weekly discounts?

Among all of the available options you have this week, the best investment will be the Ocelot Lynx, a 2-door civilian sports coupe in Los Santos. it is heavily inspired by the real-life Jaguar F-Type, with some design elements taken from the following rides:

2012 Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin V8 Vantage (Facelifted)

Aston Martin DBS V12

Ferrari F12

It has the following main visual characteristics, giving it a similar body style to that of the F620 and the Massacro:

A thin front-grille

An Ocelot logo on the grille

A carbon-fibre splitter

Black-colored side intakes

Headlamp housings with circular-shaped main lamps and small amber light strips

Simple bonnet design

Large vents on the side fenders

Ridged side skirts

Curved rear window on the boot hatch

Tail lamps with a small boot lip above them

Silver lettering on the back

On the performance front, the Ocelot Lynx is powered by a V8 engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in a RWD layout.

The vehicle simply excels in acceleration. According to famous analyst Broughy1322, it can reach a maximum speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h) and complete one lap in just 1:07.133.

It is suitable for competitive races for both beginners and veterans alike. The discounted price of $1,041,000 also eliminates relying on GTA Online money glitches.

While Rockstar is expected to announce GTA 6 release date sooner than initially anticipated, it’s the best time to drive new cars in Los Santos.

