5 reasons to own Ocelot Lynx in GTA Online in 2023

Rockstar Games released the San Andreas Mercenaries update for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online in June 2023, which removed 188 vehicles from the game's websites. Although they are no longer purchasable the usual way, Rockstar does add some of them back occasionally for a limited time. This week, the Ocelot Lynx has returned and can be purchased from the Luxury Autos showroom. It is also available at a discount, making it a great time to add it to one's collection.

This vehicle has many benefits that make it worth investing in. So, let's take a look at five reasons to own an Ocelot Lynx in GTA Online in 2023.

Great top speed and 4 more reasons to own an Ocelot Lynx in GTA Online in 2023

1) Impressive looks

The Ocelot Lynx boasts a clean and impressive look, as is the case with most Ocelot cars in GTA Online. Since it falls in the game's sports cars category, it features an aerodynamic build that helps in achieving great speeds while keeping the vehicle under control.

It has an elongated front end with slender vertical headlights, beneath which is a grille. There are vents right by Lynx's front fenders. Its rear, although pretty standard, has modernized tail lights. This ride is primarily based on the Jaguar F-Type, but Rockstar might have also drawn some inspiration from certain Aston Martin vehicles.

2) Decent customizability

There aren't many customization categories available for the Ocelot Lynx. That said, players get to choose some interesting modifications, such as liveries, chassis, spoilers, and more. Here are the number of options available in a few notable categories:

Front Bumpers - 5

- 5 Rear Bumpers - 6

- 6 Chassis - 2

- 2 Exhaust - 5

- 5 Hood - 5

- 5 Liveries - 3

- 3 Skirts - 2

- 2 Spoilers - 4

Additionally, Ocelot Lynx owners can pay just $25,000 to replace its standard set of tires with bulletproof ones. The cost of completely upgrading this car is an estimated $378,250.

3) Great top speed

Besides looks, the Ocelot Lynx also does well in the performance department. This car can hit a great top speed of 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h), according to popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber Broughy1322's performance tests. This alone is a good reason to purchase it while the GTA Online 10th anniversary week lasts.

Furthermore, Rockstar Games has rated its acceleration 78.75 out of 100, which is a decent enough rating but can be improved via customization to a great degree. All things considered, the Ocelot Lynx has the potential to be of great service during missions as well as in multiplayer races.

4) Can drift reasonably well

Drifting is a popular activity among many GTA Online players. Although the game has better rides for this purpose, the Ocelot Lynx's drifting abilities come as a surprise bonus. This is mainly due to its Rear-Wheel-Drive layout, which is an essential feature for drift cars.

However, it is only when equipped with Low Grip Tires that the Ocelot Lynx drifts the best. This can be done at the LS Car Meet for just $500, but players will have to purchase the facility's $50,000 membership to access any of its benefits.

5) Won't be available for long

Expand Tweet

As mentioned before, the Ocelot Lynx will be removed once again after the current GTA Online weekly update comes to an end. Hence, players have very limited time to purchase this ride, which has now become somewhat of an exclusive vehicle.

It had a price tag of $1,735,000 on Legendary Motorsport before getting removed, but Rockstar has currently made it available on a 40% discount, which everyone should take advantage of. Whether it will return in the next game is a mystery that can only be solved after a GTA 6 announcement or when it gets released.

