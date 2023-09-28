GTA Online weekly update for September 28-October 4, 2023, released

GTA Online weekly update is live, continuing the Grand Theft Auto 5’s 10th anniversary celebrations and embracing the roots of different in-game businesses via massive bonuses. Until October 4, 2023, Nightclub/Bunker/Office/Clubhouse owners can enjoy a 2x production boost and earn money from their respective businesses. The Assault on Cayo Perico got buffed with double cash and RP as part of the payout adjustments.

Hasta La Vista adversary mode also made its return to the limelight by offering 2x bonuses for the next seven days. Rockstar is also giving one new log-in bonus item and some of the best vehicles at exciting discounts in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update exceeds expectations when compared to last week’s event (September 28 to October 4)

2x Payout (permanent)

Assault on Cayo Perico

2x Cash and RP

Hasta La Vista

2x Boost

Nightclub Goods Production Speed

Bunker Stock Production Speed

Special Cargo Crates from Lupe

Biker Business Production Speed

New Reward (Log-in)

Red Happy Moon Tee

Players can still get the Alpine Hat by logging in as part of the ongoing Grand Theft Auto 5 10th anniversary celebrations.

New circle of cars is now available in GTA Online showrooms (September 28 to October 4)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Benefactor Feltzer

Dinka Sugoi

Toundra Panthere

Penaud La Coureuse

Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Ocelot Lynx

Dinka RT3000

Podium Vehicle this week:

Maibatsu Penumbra FF

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Übermacht Sentinel Classic

HSW Premium Test Ride (only for gamers on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S):

Maibatsu MonstroCiti HSW

Test Track Vehicles this week:

Dewbauchee Rapid GT

Dewbauchee Seven-70

Dinka Jester Classic

Time Trial This Week:

Regular Time Trial – Elysian Island

HSW Time Trial – North Chumash

Off-Road Premium Race – Across the Wilderness

RC Time Trial – Little Seoul

This week’s Grand Theft Auto Online podium car, the Maibatsu Penumbra FF, is a two-seater sports coupe based on the real-life 2nd generation Mitsubishi Eclipse.

List of weekly discounts available to claim throughout the week (September 28 to October 4)

50% off:

Dinka Sugoi

40% off:

Ocelot Lynx

Dewbauchee Seven-70

Executive Offices

Bunkers

MC Clubhouses

Nightclubs

30% off:

Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8

Dinka RT-3000

After the GTA 6 announcement date leaked online, players can expect the developer to share an official update very soon.

