List of all GTA Online bonuses in this 10th anniversary week event (September 29-October 4)

Yesterday's GTA Online weekly update kicked off the celebrations for the game's 10th anniversary. While the occasion actually falls on October 1, 2023, players can take advantage of the bonuses offered by Rockstar Games all week long. However, instead of boosting business payouts, as seen during Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary week, Rockstar has increased their production times.

That said, the payouts of two Adversary Mode have been doubled. In addition, the gaming studio is offering some free clothing items and discounts on select vehicles as well as properties. So, let's take a closer look at all GTA Online bonuses in this 10th anniversary week event running through October 4, 2023.

2x production speed on MC Businesses and all other GTA Online bonuses in this 10th anniversary week event (September 29 - October 4, 2023)

Here is a list of all GTA Online 10th anniversary week event bonuses:

MC Businesses - 2x production speed

- 2x production speed Nightclub Warehouse - 2x production speed

- 2x production speed Bunker - 2x production speed

- 2x production speed Executive Special Cargo Warehouse - 2x crates sourced by Lupe

- 2x crates sourced by Lupe Hasta La Vista Adversary Mode - 2x cash and RP

- 2x cash and RP Assault on Cayo Perico Adversary Mode - 2x cash and RP

Along with boosted production speeds, all Nightclubs, MC Clubhouses, Bunkers, Executive Offices, and each of their optional upgrades have been discounted by 40% for this week.

While the payout of Hasta La Vista Adversary Mode has been doubled through October 4, 2023, the changes made to Assault on Cayo Perico's payout are seemingly permanent. Additionally, players will get a free Red Happy Moon Tee and an Alpine Hat for logging in to the game.

Fans were also hoping for a GTA 6 announcement to commemorate the occasion, but the gaming studio continues to maintain silence on the matter.

Other perks offered by Rockstar Games this week

Rockstar has discounted the following vehicles as part of the current GTA Online weekly update:

Dinka Sugoi - 50% discount

- 50% discount Ocelot Lynx - 40% discount

- 40% discount Dewbauchee Seven-70 - 40% discount

- 40% discount Dinka RT3000 - 30% discount

- 30% discount Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 - 30% discount

This week's Diamond Casino Podium Car is the Maibatsu Penumbra FF, whereas the LS Car Meet Prize Ride is the Ubermacht Sentinel Classic.

The Luxury Autos showroom is hosting the Ocelot Lynx as well as the Dinka RT3000 through October 4, 2023. Players will find the Toundra Panthere, Dinka Sugoi, Penaud La Coureuse, Benefactor Feltzer, and the Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport.

These bonuses are certainly beneficial for highly active players, but Rockstar has, unfortunately, nerfed one of the best ways to make money in the game, The Cayo Perico Heist. The payouts of several of its Primary, as well as Secondary Targets, have been lowered permanently by a significant margin.

