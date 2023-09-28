GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist gets nerfed in the game's 10th anniversary week event

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online will celebrate its 10th anniversary on October 1, 2023. However, its developer, Rockstar Games, has spoiled the occasion for many by nerfing one of the game's best money-makers, The Cayo Perico Heist. It was introduced in December 2020 and is the only heist that can be completed solo and paid really well. Sadly, Rockstar has now decreased the payout of many of its Primary as well as Secondary Targets by a fair margin.

Additionally, the gaming studio has increased its setup cost by a whopping 300%. While The Cayo Perico Heist still remains one of the easiest jobs to earn a sizeable income, the payout nerfs have undoubtedly diminished its appeal.

Rockstar Games nerfs The Cayo Perico Heist payouts during GTA Online's 10th anniversary week event

Reputed Rockstar Games insider, Tez2, posted a detailed chart showcasing the reductions in The Cayo Perico Heist rewards. The payouts of Primary Targets such as the Sinsimito Tequila, Ruby Necklace, and Bearer Bonds have been nerfed by 30%.

Furthermore, all Secondary Target payouts except Gold have been subjected to a 10% reduction, whereas Safe Cash's minimum value has been lowered by 60%. Here is a list of what these items will pay after the current GTA Online weekly update:

Sinsimito Tequila ( Primary Target ) - $630,000

Primary Target - $630,000 Ruby Necklace ( Primary Target ) - $700,000

Primary Target - $700,000 Bearer Bonds ( Primary Target ) - $770,000

Primary Target - $770,000 Safe Cash ( Secondary Target ) - $20,000 - $99,000

Secondary Target - $20,000 - $99,000 Cocaine ( Secondary Target ) - $198,000 - 202,500

Secondary Target - $198,000 - 202,500 Weed ( Secondary Target ) - $130,500 - $135,000

Secondary Target - $130,500 - $135,000 Cash ( Secondary Target ) - $78,750 - $83,250

Secondary Target - $78,750 - $83,250 Artwork (Secondary Target) - $157,500 - $180,000

In addition to payout nerfs, Rockstar has decreased the chances of finding cocaine at any location from 40% to 30%. That said, the chances of it spawning at some locations accessible only with two players has been increased to 60%.

This is probably why Tez2 suggests that these changes might have been made to promote co-op play in GTA Online.

However, some believe that The Cayo Perico Heist payouts were nerfed to promote Shark Card sales, GTA Online's version of microtransactions.

Fortunately, Primary Targets such as the Pink Diamond and Madrazo Files still pay $1,300,000 and $1,100,000, respectively. The latter is only available on this heist's first playthrough.

Players can grind this job to make a decent amount of cash while waiting for Rockstar's GTA 6 announcement, but they will now have to pay $100,000 instead of $25,000 to set it up.

