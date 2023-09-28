Rockstar gives select GTA Online businesses a huge boost this week (September 28 to October 4)

Rockstar Games’ new GTA Online weekly update is out now, giving a huge boost to some of the best in-game businesses. Throughout October 4, 2023, players who own an MC Clubhouse, Bunker, Nightclub, or Executive Office are entitled to double rewards. This immediately allows them to earn more money from their investments for the next seven days.

Those who don’t own these properties can get them at a staggering 40% discount in GTA Online this week.

Businesses are back in the limelight thanks to the new GTA Online update this week (September 28 to October 4)

The new GTA Online weekly update allows the abovementioned business owners to earn more money than usual by saving a lot of time. More time equals more money, and players can legitimately earn millions throughout the week. Here’s a complete list of bonuses available in Los Santos:

2x Boost

Biker Business Production Speed

Nightclub Goods Production Speed

Bunker Stock Production Speed

Special Cargo Crates from Lupe

These are some of the best businesses in GTA Online, and the current boosted event makes them even more enticing.

Rockstar gives a 40% discount on select businesses this week

If players are interested in running a business, they will need to invest in a relevant property to do so. Luckily, these properties are at a 40% discounted price for the next seven days, and players can pick any of the following locations to set up an MC Clubhouse:

Del Perro Beach

Downtown Vinewood

Grapeseed

Hawick

Great Chaparral

La Mesa

Paleto Bay

Paleto Bay 2

Rancho

Pillbox Hill

Sandy Shores

Vespucci Beach

Here are some of the Nightclub locations eligible for a 40% discount this week:

Elysian Island

Downtown Vinewood

West Vinewood

Cypress Flats

La Mesa

Mission Row

LSIA

Strawberry

Vespucci Canals

Del Perro

Bunkers can be set up in the following locations available at the same 40% discount:

Farmhouse

Thomson Scrapyard

Smoke Tree Road

Grand Senora Desert

Grand Senora Oilfields

Route 68

Grapeseed

Chumash

Lago Zancudo

Raton Canyon

Paleto Forest

For running a Special Cargo business, you will need an Executive Office, and here are all the locations available for it (40% off):

Maze Bank Tower

Lombank West

Arcadius Business Center

Maze Bank West

