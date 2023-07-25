 5 best businesses to buy in GTA Online for maximum profit (2023)

Business means profits in simple economics, and GTA Online follows the same theory. Rockstar Games included businesses as means of earning money and players also heavily rely on them to keep their finances strong. The multiplayer game has over 10 businesses that players can purchase. However, each of them works and generates different profits. Some of them are also difficult to maintain as a solo player.

Nonetheless, most players eventually buy every business in the game to set up a stable source of income even when they are not doing any heists or missions. This article lists five of the best businesses that GTA Online can buy for maximum profits in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 of the most profitable businesses in GTA Online in 2023

1) Auto Shop

The GTA Online Auto Shop is one of the most profitable and versatile businesses in 2023. It offers players three major ways to earn money: Client service, Contracts, and Exotic Exports. While the Auto Shop Contracts are the most profitable among all, the other two can be repeated frequently to keep the cash flowing.

Players can also use their Auto Shops as personal vehicle garages and collect free snacks from the counter. During double and triple money rewards, the Auto Shop becomes the most profitable solo business that offers up to $900,000 from a single mission.

2) Nightclub

The GTA Online Nightclubs are also a reliable source to make money while engaged in other activities. It includes a Safe Locker inside the office that generates up to $50,000 every 48 real-life minutes. Players who frequently visit and maintain their Nightclubs grab heavy profits from the Safe Locker alone.

Additionally, you can also grind the Nightclub Warehouse business that offers millions at full capacity. Fortunately, the Warehouse also works in a passive manner that collects supplies on its own (using NPC/AI staff). Rockstar Games also allows you to engage in the Warehouse business directly to generate profits quickly.

3) Hangar

The Hangar is one of the best businesses to grind in Grand Theft Auto 5 in the long run. Rockstar Games improved the functions of the business several times recently, and it became the most profitable business in the multiplayer game. At full capacity, the Hangar generates profits worth $3 million.

This figure significantly increases during double and triple money bonuses, offering up to GTA$ 9 million from a single sale. However, there are certain parameters that you must first understand to grab the most profits from the Hangar. The community also advises having at least one more player as an associate to grind the business.

4) Bunker

The Bunker is one of the oldest businesses in GTA Online that also generates quick profits. While the Gunrunning business generates the most money, you can also grind the Ammu-Nation Contract in your free time. The former generates up to $1 million at full capacity, and the latter offers a fixed amount of $50,000 per delivery.

Owing the business also unlocks special weapon upgrades and the Mobile Operations Center. While the latter can be directly purchased and stored inside the Bunker, GTA Online players must unlock the weapon upgrades by doing research on the Gunrunning business. Additionally, completing Bunker Shooting Range challenges also unlocks new quality-of-life upgrades.

5) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is undoubtedly the best solo business in GTA Online in 2023. You can set up the business by completing The First Dose series missions or purchasing the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck directly from the Warstock Cache & Carry website. While the former method is free, the latter costs $1,450,000.

However, the money invested can be quickly recovered as the business generates profits of around $325,000 at full capacity. This can be further increased by selling the products in public lobbies or by changing the name of the produced products. Many Grand Theft Auto 6 fans want a similar business in the upcoming game as well.

