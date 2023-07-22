5 awesome gameplay features GTA San Andreas did better than GTA 5

Both GTA San Andreas and GTA 5 are phenomenal games, yet there are some aspects the former title does better. The opposite is also true, yet that's much easier to determine because of its better graphics, cover system, etc. It would be more interesting to see what San Andreas does better by comparison. Everything listed in this article will be tied to gameplay features.

The following list is not ranked in any particular order and isn't necessarily made to make GTA 5 look bad. It's just that the following aspects of GTA San Andreas are arguably better.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five examples of gameplay features GTA San Andreas executed better than GTA 5

1) Stat progression

Having two guns at once was pretty cool (Image via Rockstar Games)

Both GTA San Andreas and GTA 5 have stats that the player can increase. For example, Stamina, Lung Capacity, and Shooting (also called weapon skill) are attributes present in these titles. However, one could argue that San Andreas handled the progression better in some regards.

One thing of note is that a better weapon skill could allow CJ to dual-wield certain guns. This unique feature is bizarrely absent in most games in the series, including GTA 5. That's not even mentioning stats like Muscle and Fat, which let CJ have a unique body type based on the player's choices regarding gym use and diet.

It should be noted that most of these comparisons also apply to GTA 5's multiplayer mode unless a future GTA Online weekly update changes things.

2) Eating

An example of CJ being able to eat at a fast food joint (Image via Rockstar Games)

One noticeable flaw in GTA 5 is that eating is pretty lame compared to its predecessors. There aren't any dining establishments to enter, and the only food comes in the form of snacks a player can eat in a convenience store. Players can also drink soda from cans obtained through vending machines.

By comparison, GTA San Andreas has several restaurants where CJ can order a decent selection of food to eat. Vending machines are also available in this title, and so are the occasional street vendors. Fans of immersion may appreciate this feature more, especially since this mechanic is tied to the aforementioned fat stat.

3) Melee combat

GTA 5's melee combat is solid, but one weakness of the system is that NPCs are too weak. They often crumble under three or so punches. This aspect can be especially abused with glitch punching. A related problem is that many NPCs run away or avoid fighting altogether, which can sometimes be a bit boring.

GTA San Andreas's melee combat might seem more primitive at first glance. However, it is more enjoyable since NPCs aren't as frail and are often more aggressive. There are several fighting styles in the game to spice things up, a feature lacking in all other ties in this series thus far.

Kickboxing can technically OHKO (one-hit knock-out) NPCs, yet that's typically unlocked near the end of a playthrough.

4) How players get access to all locations

Having multiple islands feels more rewards to unlock than being stuck on one big island (Image via Rockstar Games)

In GTA 5, players start off in Los Santos and can explore the entire map with no consequences. It sounds cool, and this gameplay feature is something that certain fans enjoy. However, there is some merit to the old-school method of having to unlock locations as a title's story progresses.

That's what GTA San Andreas does. It has three main islands, and trying to access one early would usually result in a 4-star Wanted Level. Not to mention, the player would have limited features available at the time. This type of system better incentivizes gamers to continue with the main storyline.

After all, the thrill of discovering new content after being restricted from it beforehand can feel more rewarding than being able to visit every place from the get-go.

Technically, some San Andreas missions lack Wanted Levels, meaning you can travel this title's open world without getting chased by the police. Moreover, players can use cheat codes to avoid the issue of being overwhelmed by cops altogether. But these tricks come with their own set of limitations (such as a player already having completed those missions or not wanting to use cheats).

Technically, some missions lack Wanted Levels, and players could use cheat codes to avoid that issue, but those tricks come with their own set of limitations

5) Cheat codes

There's even a money cheat (Image via SyperiseGaming)

GTA 5 has some good cheat codes, especially compared to its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto IV. However, they're still incredibly lacking when compared to those that can be used in GTA San Andreas, which has significantly more cheats in both quality and quantity.

Both games have spawn-vehicle and invincibility cheats, yet the older title also offers:

Several NPC and traffic-altering cheats, such as the Pedestrian Riot one

Explode all vehicles

Flying vehicles

Cars can float on water

Weather and time-related codes

Recruit anybody to your gang

It should go without saying, but Grand Theft Auto Online does not have any official cheats. Mods are also against its rules.

