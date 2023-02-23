Top 5 GTA San Andreas cheats for Nintendo Switch (2023)

GTA San Andreas is available on the Nintendo Switch via the Definitive Edition, and the game has plenty of cheats that both new and old fans will love. However, not every code is equally valuable. Some of them are far more exciting and useful than others. For example, spawning a rare and powerful vehicle is much better than getting sunny weather.

This listicle highlights the best GTA San Andreas cheats on the Nintendo Switch. Some classic codes do not work in the Definitive Edition as they did in the original versions. Ergo, something like invincibility doesn't appear on this list.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking the five best GTA San Andreas cheats on the Nintendo Switch (2023)

5) Pedestrians Riot

Nintendo Switch Cheat Code: ↓, ←, ↑, ←, B, ZR, R, ZL, L

Note: It's recommended to beat the main storyline first in order to avoid any complications involving this code's interference with NPC AI.

NPCs that fight back against CJ unprovoked are rare in GTA San Andreas. Typically, it's just cops and gang members.

Pedestrians Riot makes it so that every person becomes far more aggressive toward everyone around them. It's a fun little code to use with other notable cheats.

4) Lock Wanted Level

This screenshot isn't from the Switch version, yet the effect is the same (Image via TGG)

Nintendo Switch Cheat Code: A, →, A, →, ←, Y, X, ↑

There are several reasons why some GTA San Andreas players love to use this cheat code. Examples include:

Players can explore all islands early without getting a pesky 4-star Wanted Level.

Some gamers might wish to test their weapons without attracting law enforcement's attention.

Somebody wants to enter a military base without obtaining five stars.

Typically, Wanted Levels exist to deter players from taking specific unlawful actions. Using a cheat to remove it enables them to have fewer limitations regarding what they can do.

Keep in mind that other codes that raise your Wanted Level won't work as long as Lock Wanted Level is enabled.

3) Spawn Rhino

Spawn Rhino (Image via ANAZEUS)

Nintendo Switch Cheat Code: A, A, L, A, A, A, L, ZL, R, X, A, X

Skilled players might prefer to use the Spawn Hydra code, but the average person can easily settle with Spawn Rhino. The main reasons to use the latter option include the following:

You can't crash it and instantly get Wasted like you can with the Hydra

Easier controls

Can blow up most vehicles by running into it

The Rhino is overpowered in GTA San Andreas, but obtaining it via normal means is usually a hassle. Most players don't want to get a 6-star Wanted Level, so using Spawn Rhino is the most convenient way to get this amazing vehicle.

2) Spawn Jetpack

Spawn Jetpack (Image via GameXplain)

Nintendo Switch Cheat Code: L, ZL, R, ZR, ↑, ↓, ←, →, L, ZL, R, ZR, ↑, ↓, ←, →

Spawn codes tend to be incredibly useful in the Grand Theft Auto series since they give players what they want wherever they are. Of all the options in GTA San Andreas, Spawn Jetpack is by far the most useful.

The Jetpack is a pseudo-vehicle that allows players to go anywhere they want. It has:

Good horizontal and vertical mobility

Drive-by potential

No fall damage or any other way to forcefully eject CJ

There is primarily one location to get this item in GTA San Andreas, so using a code can be more convenient for players.

1) Health, Armor, and $250,000

Health, Armor, and $250,000 (Image via SyperiseGaming)

Nintendo Switch Cheat Code: R, ZR, L, B, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

The main reason to use Health, Armor, and $250,000 is to get free money. That's a ton of cash in GTA San Andreas, and players are free to constantly use this code as often as they'd like. Thus, there is no need to grind for money since one can get $250,000 anywhere and anytime. The instant health and armor are also convenient if players are about to get Wasted and need to survive.

The sheer versatility of Health, Armor, and $250,000 ensures that every Nintendo Switch GTA San Andreas player can use it effectively.

Poll : 0 votes