5 fastest ways to make money in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Money is one of the most important assets in GTA San Andreas. With the release of the Definitive Edition, many players wonder how to earn money to play the game more freely. Players need money in GTA San Andreas to buy food, weapons, properties, and modify cars.

Being able to use every aspect of the game makes it more fun, and it is impossible to do so without money in the game. During the early phases of the game, it is difficult to make enough money as the missions usually reward respect with no money involved.

Here are five of the fastest ways to make money in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Top 5 ways to make money in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

5) Gambling

Gambling is one way that players can make money in the game. It is a high risk, high reward situation as players can either make a lot of money in the game or lose that much. It is not the most reliable way of making money and is the only method where players can lose a lot more than win.

4) Races in San Andreas

For many players, racing might seem like the right way to go. GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition features many races for both cars and bikes that players can win to earn some quick bucks. To make this method less of a task, it is advised to look for an Infernus or a Cheetah to make the races easier. Players can also mod their vehicle but that requires some investment.

3) Burglary

Players can become thieves and steal things from houses in San Andreas. Players can unlock this mechanism by completing the Ryder mission called Home Invasion. In order to trigger these missions, players need to find a black van and press the interaction button. Players will then have access to houses to steal items and money.

2) Killing drug dealers

One of the easiest ways to make a quick buck in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is to kill drug dealers in the middle of a drug deal. They are easily identifiable as they are found talking to another NPC with their arms crossed in front of them. Killing a drug dealer when they are in the middle of a deal can earn players up to $2000.

1) Vehicle Missions

Vehicle Missions are the easiest way to make money in GTA San Andreas. Many players love this method as it gives them different job roles in the game besides being a gangsta. Players can play the game as a cab driver, an ambulance driver, and a firefighter. Players can also become a cop by getting into a police car and pressing the interact button. These mission are a fun way of making some quick cash in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi