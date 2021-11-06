5 ways in which GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition will be better than the original 

The release of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is exceptionally close. With less than a week remaining until the game's release, fans can't wait to see the difference between the original and remastered versions. Its been 17 years since the release of GTA San Andreas, and Rockstar Games has evolved as a company with its gaming-making skills.

GTA San Andreas has one of the best storylines in gaming. Fans can't wait to dive into the game and avenge everything that was done wrong to CJ and the Grove Street Families. A substantial amount of improvements have been implemented in the remaster, and this article gives a breakdown of five ways in which GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition will be better than the original.

Five ways Rockstar Games has improved GTA San Andreas in the Definitive Edition of the game

1) Better foliage graphics

Trees and plants in a game are what make the game look realistic. When the original GTA San Andreas was released, the trees, grass and bushes had a very unrealistic look due to hardware limitations. Today, the graphics quality is much higher, with hyper-realistic-looking trees in each game. Rockstar Games has worked on making the plants look more realistic to make the game more immersive.

2) Draw distances

In the original version of GTA San Andreas, players could select the draw distance in the pause menu. Back when the systems had limited resources for gaming, they couldn't render objects that were far away in the game. In the remaster of the game, Rockstar has worked on making the game render far away objects much better.

3) Dynamic shadows

The shadows in a game are what make players feel like they are within a more believable environment. Although there were accurate shadows in the original GTA San Andreas, the systems' processing power back then was used to limit how shadows in the games were formed. In the Definitive Edition of the game, it is expected that players will get to experience much better shadows which will align according to the light source.

4) Improved character models

Players love the characters in GTA San Andreas, and Rockstar Games has made each character look more realistic. Back when GTA San Andreas was released, games were using polygonal graphics to express human figures. The characters in the original games looked pretty practical for the time, but Rockstar Games has worked on making the models as polished as they are in GTA 5.

5) Ray tracing

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Ray tracing is the technology with which games are reaching hyper-realistic graphics. Using this technology to light up a game is getting more and more common. In GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, fans expect a more natural-looking light source with more realistic reflections.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar