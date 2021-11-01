GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, Forza Horizon 5, and everything headed to Xbox Game Pass 

Xbox officially announced a slew of new and exciting titles, including GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, It Takes Two, and Forza Horizon 5, headed to Game Pass.

Xbox’s subscription-based service, Game Pass, has essentially become the template for Xbox’s success. The service offers amazing games across consoles, PCs, and mobile phones through cloud gaming for a monthly subscription fee. Game Pass is best described as “Netflix for Gaming”.

With Game Pass, Xbox has evolved beyond just the console space to expand across multiple platforms.

Xbox Game Pass introduces amazing titles, including GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, It Takes Two and Forza Horizon 5, for the month of November

Without question, the biggest addition to Game Pass for the first half of November 2021 will be Hazelight’s phenomenal title released earlier this year, It Takes Two. The day one release of highly anticipated titles, Forza Horizon 5 and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas - The Definitive Edition will also add to the hype.

However, Xbox Game Pass isn’t just all about AAA titles, as it is also bringing three new ID@Xbox indie games, Unpacking, Kill it With Fire, and One Step from Eden, for the fans of indie games.

With that being said, here is the complete list of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for the first half of November 2021.

Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions (PC) – November 2

Unpacking (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – November 2

It Takes Two (Cloud, Console, PC) EA Play – November 4

Kill It with Fire (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – November 4

Football Manager 2022 (PC) – November 9

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 9

Forza Horizon 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 9

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Console) – November 11

One Step from Eden (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – November 11

6 titles, including Final Fantasy VIII HD and Planet Coster are leaving Xbox Game Pass

While Xbox is bringing excellent titles to Game Pass, some titles are also leaving the service. The list includes,

Final Fantasy VIII HD (Console and PC)

Planet Coaster (Cloud and Console)

Star Renegades (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Streets of Rogue (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Gardens Between (Cloud, Console, and PC)

River City Girls (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Fans can subscribe for $10/- or ₹489/- for Game Pass PC or Game Pass Console, or for $15/- or ₹699/- for Game Pass Ultimate. It should also be mentioned that Indian subscribers are currently getting seven months of Game Pass for free. However, there is no fixed date for the offer to last till.

