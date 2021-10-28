Top 5 most anticipated games of November 2021: GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, Forza Horizon 5, and more

As the fall season kicks off, so does the season of fresh new video games to play. From a remaster/ remake, or a new entry in an established franchise, to an entirely new game, the end quarter of 2021 is filled with amazing games coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Like the remaining months of 2021, November seems to be packed to the brim with new titles. From Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Anniversary Edition to Shin Megami Tensei V, November 2021 has some amazing games lined up.

Here's a look at the top 5 games releasing in November 2021.

5 best games releasing in November 2021

5) Battlefield 2042

Developer: Dice, EA

Release Date: November 19, 2021

The latest iteration of the iconic first-person military shooter is taking the series back to a near-future setting. While the game lacks the traditional single-player mode, it hopes to more than cover for it with its vast multiplayer along with the inclusion of Battle Portal. The recent beta was criticized for being filled with bugs. Hopefully, the delay has helped the developers deliver a fantastic game this November.

4) Call of Duty: Vanguard

Developer: Sledgehammer Games, Activision

Release Date: November 5, 2021

Call of Duty and Battlefield are synonymous with each other, and while Battlefield is taking the series to the near future, Call of Duty is looking towards the past. Call of Duty: Vanguard takes the series back to its Second World War-era days to deliver a compelling story and a strong multiplayer.

Activision is also introducing a new anti-cheat called Ricochet. Players hope that it will succeed in providing a fair experience.

3) Forza Horizon 5

Developer: Playground Games, Xbox

Release Date: November 9, 2021

The latest installment in Xbox’s flagship racing title takes the player into the vast open-world of Mexico. Filled with various biomes, interesting roads and locations to cruise through, Forza Horizon 5 looks beautiful. The game launches on November 9 and will be included with Game Pass Day 1.

2) Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

Developer: Frogware

Release Date: November 16, 2021

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One serves as a reboot of Frogware’s long-running game series based on the iconic British frictional detective, penned by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One blends investigative gameplay mechanics, branching storylines, and light combat to provide an amazing experience.

1) Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

Developer: Rockstar Games

Release Date: November 11, 2021

Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas defined the open-world gaming genre in the early 2000s, and now after almost 20 years, the games have been remastered for a new generation of gamers. The Trilogy is definitely the most anticipated game of the year.

The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

