GTA San Andreas cheats for Nintendo Switch

GTA San Andreas on the Switch supports a vast range of cheat codes (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rajarshi Acharya
ANALYST
Modified Dec 30, 2021 04:30 PM IST
The 3D Universe GTA games have been brought over to the handheld market with the remastered trilogy. The Definitive Edition of San Andreas is available on Nintendo Switch, along with the rest of the 3D era games.

The GTA games are notorious for the whacky cheat codes that they featured back in the day. From super jumps to spawning jets, here's all the cheat codes for the Switch version of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

List of all supported cheat codes in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch

Before using any of these cheats, players are recommended to make a backup of their save files. Using cheats may occasionally end up corrupting the files, or affect the game with an unfixable glitch. Using cheats may also crash the game while playing.

Another thing that players should note is that activating any cheat disables achievements. Achievement hunters who wish to claim all the achievement trophies should use cheats after unlocking their targeted achievements.

Player cheats

Konami codeUP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT RIGHT, LEFT RIGHT, A, B
Slow-mo gameplayX, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, Y, ZR, R
Fast-forward gameplayX, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, ZL, L, Y
Faster time cycleA, A, L, X, L, X, Y, Y, L, X, A, X
Give $250,000, restore health, add armorR, ZR, L , B, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
Super jumpUP, UP, X, X, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, ZR, ZR
Super punchUP, LEFT, B, X, R, A, A, A, ZL
SuicideDOWN, B, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R, RIGHT, DOWN, UP, X
Lock wanted levelA, RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, Y, X, UP
Lower wanted levelR, R, A, ZR, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN
Raise wanted levelR, R, A, ZR, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
Maximum wanted levelA, RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, Y, B, DOWN
Maximum fatX, UP ,UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, A, DOWN
Maximum muscleX, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, A, LEFT
Minimum fat and muscleX, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, A, RIGHT
Maximum respectL, R, X, DOWN, ZR, B, L, UP, ZL, ZL, L, L
Maximum sex appealA, Y, X, UP, A, R, ZL, UP, X, L, L, L
Maximum staminaUP, A, X, B, X, B, Y, ZR, RIGHT
Maximum vehicle skill statsY, ZL, B, R, ZL, ZL, LEFT, R, RIGHT, L, L, L
Maximum weapon skill statsDOWN, Y, B, LEFT, R, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, L, L, L
Infinite lung capacityDOWN, LEFT, L, DOWN, DOWN, ZR, DOWN, ZL, DOWN
Spawn ParachuteLEFT, RIGHT, L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, UP, DOWN, RIGHT, L
Spawn JetpackL, ZL, R, ZR, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L, ZL, R, ZR, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT
Infinite ammoL, R, Y, R, LEFT, ZR, R, LEFT, Y, DOWN, L, L
Weapon set 1R, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP
Weapon set 2R, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT
Weapon set 3R, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT , DOWN, DOWN, DOWN

Vehicle cheats

All cars have nitrousLEFT, X, R, L, UP, Y, X, DOWN, A, ZL, L, L
All taxis have nitrous and hydraulicsUP, B, X, B, X, B, Y, ZR, RIGHT
Explode all carsZR, ZL, R, L, ZL, ZR, Y, X, A, X, ZL, L
Flying boatsZR, A, UP, L, RIGHT, R, RIGHT, UP, Y, X
Flying carsUP, DOWN, L, R, L, RIGHT, LEFT, L, LEFT
Cars drive on waterRIGHT, ZR, A, R, ZL, Y, R, ZR
Increase vehicle speedUP, L, R, UP, RIGHT, UP, B, ZL, B, L
Perfect handlingX, R, R, LEFT, R, L, ZR, L
Tank-like carL, ZL, ZL, UP, DOWN, DOWN, UP, R, ZR, ZR
Bike super jumpX, Y, A, A, Y, A, A, L, ZL, ZL, R, ZR
Spawn Bloodring BangerDOWN, R, A, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, LEFT, LEFT
Spawn CaddyA, L, UP, R, ZL, B, R, L, A, Y
Spawn DozerZR, L, L, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, B, L, LEFT
Spawn HunterA, B, L, A, A, L, A, R, ZR, ZL, L, L
Spawn HydraX, X, Y, A, B, L, L, DOWN, UP
Spawn MonsterRIGHT, UP, R, R, R, DOWN, X, X, B, A, L, L
Spawn QuadbikeLEFT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, UP, UP, Y, A, X, R, ZR
Spawn Hotring Racer 1R, B, ZR, RIGHT, L, ZL, B, B, X, R
Spawn Hotring Racer 2ZR, L, A, RIGHT, L, R, RIGHT, UP, A, ZR
Spawn RancherUP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L, RIGHT, UP, Y, ZL
Spawn RangerUP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L, UP, Y, ZL
Spawn RhinoA, A, L, A, A, A, L, ZL, R, X, A, X
Spawn RomeroDOWN, ZR, DOWN, R, ZL, LEFT, R, L, LEFT, RIGHT
Spawn StretchZR, UP, ZL, LEFT, LEFT, R, L, A, RIGHT
Spawn Stunt PlaneA, UP, L, ZL, DOWN, R, L, L, LEFT, LEFT, B, X
Spawn TankerR, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, ZR, UP, RIGHT, Y, RIGHT, ZL, L, L
Spawn TrashmasterA, R, A, R, LEFT, LEFT, R, L, A, RIGHT
Spawn VortexX, X, Y, A, B, L, ZL, DOWN, DOWN

Pedestrian (NPC) and traffic cheats

Aggressive trafficZR, B, R, ZL, LEFT, R, L, ZR, ZL
All traffic is junk carsZL, RIGHT, L, UP, B, L, ZL, ZR, R, L, L, L
All traffic is blackA, ZL, UP, R, LEFT, B, R, L, LEFT, A
All traffic is pinkA, L, DOWN, ZL, LEFT, B, R, L, RIGHT, A
All traffic is ruralX, LEFT, Y, ZR, UP, ZL, DOWN, L, B, L, L, L
All traffic is sports carsRIGHT, R, UP, ZL, ZL, LEFT, R, L, R, R
Beach party themeUP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, Y, A, L, R, X, DOWN
Carnival themeX, X, L, X, Y, A, Y, DOWN, A
Elvis themeL, A, X, L, L, Y, ZL, UP, DOWN, LEFT
Pedestrians are armedZR, R, B, X, B, X, UP, DOWN
Pedestrian riot 1ZL, RIGHT, L, X, RIGHT, RIGHT, R, L, RIGHT, L, L, L
Pedestrian riot 2 (Golf Club)DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, B, ZR, R, ZL, L
Pedestrians attack 1DOWN, UP, UP, UP, B, ZR, R, ZL, ZL
Pedestrians attack 2 (armed)B, L, UP, Y, DOWN, B, ZL, X, DOWN, R, L, L
Prostitutes pay backRIGHT, ZL, ZL, DOWN, ZL, UP, UP, ZL, ZR
No pedestrians and low trafficB, DOWN, UP, ZR, DOWN, X, L, X, LEFT

Gang cheats

Only gang member pedestriansZL, UP, R, R, LEFT, R, R, ZR, RIGHT, DOWN
Recruit anyone (Pistols)DOWN, Y, UP, ZR, ZR, UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP

Time and weather cheats

Stuck at 21:00 (orange sky)LEFT, LEFT, ZL, R, RIGHT, Y, Y, L, ZL, B
CloudyZL, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, Y, LEFT, ZR, Y, B, R, L, L
OvercastZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, Y
SandstormUP, DOWN, L, L, ZL, ZL, L, ZL, R, ZR
StormyZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, A
SunnyZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, X
Very sunnyZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, DOWN

The Switch ports of the games are a bit of a downgrade in terms of visuals compared to their console and PC counterparts. This downgrade seems to be applicable for the cheats as well, as several cheat codes that worked in the original trilogy are no longer supported. This was allegedly done due to hardware limitations.

However, there is one new cheat code (the Konami code) that initiates 'big head mode'. All character models, including the player and NPCs, get a comically large head, like that of a bobblehead. The rest of the cheats are the same, and have the same effects as well.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
