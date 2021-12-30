GTA San Andreas cheats for Nintendo Switch

The 3D Universe GTA games have been brought over to the handheld market with the remastered trilogy. The Definitive Edition of San Andreas is available on Nintendo Switch, along with the rest of the 3D era games.
The GTA games are notorious for the whacky cheat codes that they featured back in the day. From super jumps to spawning jets, here's all the cheat codes for the Switch version of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.
List of all supported cheat codes in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch
Before using any of these cheats, players are recommended to make a backup of their save files. Using cheats may occasionally end up corrupting the files, or affect the game with an unfixable glitch. Using cheats may also crash the game while playing.
Another thing that players should note is that activating any cheat disables achievements. Achievement hunters who wish to claim all the achievement trophies should use cheats after unlocking their targeted achievements.
Player cheats
Vehicle cheats
Pedestrian (NPC) and traffic cheats
Gang cheats
Time and weather cheats
The Switch ports of the games are a bit of a downgrade in terms of visuals compared to their console and PC counterparts. This downgrade seems to be applicable for the cheats as well, as several cheat codes that worked in the original trilogy are no longer supported. This was allegedly done due to hardware limitations.
However, there is one new cheat code (the Konami code) that initiates 'big head mode'. All character models, including the player and NPCs, get a comically large head, like that of a bobblehead. The rest of the cheats are the same, and have the same effects as well.