GTA San Andreas cheats for Nintendo Switch

The 3D Universe GTA games have been brought over to the handheld market with the remastered trilogy. The Definitive Edition of San Andreas is available on Nintendo Switch, along with the rest of the 3D era games.

The GTA games are notorious for the whacky cheat codes that they featured back in the day. From super jumps to spawning jets, here's all the cheat codes for the Switch version of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

List of all supported cheat codes in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch

Before using any of these cheats, players are recommended to make a backup of their save files. Using cheats may occasionally end up corrupting the files, or affect the game with an unfixable glitch. Using cheats may also crash the game while playing.

Another thing that players should note is that activating any cheat disables achievements. Achievement hunters who wish to claim all the achievement trophies should use cheats after unlocking their targeted achievements.

Player cheats

Konami code UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT RIGHT, LEFT RIGHT, A, B Slow-mo gameplay X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, Y, ZR, R Fast-forward gameplay X, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, ZL, L, Y Faster time cycle A, A, L, X, L, X, Y, Y, L, X, A, X Give $250,000, restore health, add armor R, ZR, L , B, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Super jump UP, UP, X, X, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, ZR, ZR Super punch UP, LEFT, B, X, R, A, A, A, ZL Suicide DOWN, B, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R, RIGHT, DOWN, UP, X Lock wanted level A, RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, Y, X, UP Lower wanted level R, R, A, ZR, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN Raise wanted level R, R, A, ZR, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Maximum wanted level A, RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, Y, B, DOWN Maximum fat X, UP ,UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, A, DOWN Maximum muscle X, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, A, LEFT Minimum fat and muscle X, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, Y, A, RIGHT Maximum respect L, R, X, DOWN, ZR, B, L, UP, ZL, ZL, L, L Maximum sex appeal A, Y, X, UP, A, R, ZL, UP, X, L, L, L Maximum stamina UP, A, X, B, X, B, Y, ZR, RIGHT Maximum vehicle skill stats Y, ZL, B, R, ZL, ZL, LEFT, R, RIGHT, L, L, L Maximum weapon skill stats DOWN, Y, B, LEFT, R, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, L, L, L Infinite lung capacity DOWN, LEFT, L, DOWN, DOWN, ZR, DOWN, ZL, DOWN Spawn Parachute LEFT, RIGHT, L, ZL, R, ZR, ZR, UP, DOWN, RIGHT, L Spawn Jetpack L, ZL, R, ZR, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L, ZL, R, ZR, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT Infinite ammo L, R, Y, R, LEFT, ZR, R, LEFT, Y, DOWN, L, L Weapon set 1 R, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP Weapon set 2 R, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT Weapon set 3 R, ZR, L, ZR, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT , DOWN, DOWN, DOWN

Vehicle cheats

All cars have nitrous LEFT, X, R, L, UP, Y, X, DOWN, A, ZL, L, L All taxis have nitrous and hydraulics UP, B, X, B, X, B, Y, ZR, RIGHT Explode all cars ZR, ZL, R, L, ZL, ZR, Y, X, A, X, ZL, L Flying boats ZR, A, UP, L, RIGHT, R, RIGHT, UP, Y, X Flying cars UP, DOWN, L, R, L, RIGHT, LEFT, L, LEFT Cars drive on water RIGHT, ZR, A, R, ZL, Y, R, ZR Increase vehicle speed UP, L, R, UP, RIGHT, UP, B, ZL, B, L Perfect handling X, R, R, LEFT, R, L, ZR, L Tank-like car L, ZL, ZL, UP, DOWN, DOWN, UP, R, ZR, ZR Bike super jump X, Y, A, A, Y, A, A, L, ZL, ZL, R, ZR Spawn Bloodring Banger DOWN, R, A, ZL, ZL, B, R, L, LEFT, LEFT Spawn Caddy A, L, UP, R, ZL, B, R, L, A, Y Spawn Dozer ZR, L, L, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, B, L, LEFT Spawn Hunter A, B, L, A, A, L, A, R, ZR, ZL, L, L Spawn Hydra X, X, Y, A, B, L, L, DOWN, UP Spawn Monster RIGHT, UP, R, R, R, DOWN, X, X, B, A, L, L Spawn Quadbike LEFT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, UP, UP, Y, A, X, R, ZR Spawn Hotring Racer 1 R, B, ZR, RIGHT, L, ZL, B, B, X, R Spawn Hotring Racer 2 ZR, L, A, RIGHT, L, R, RIGHT, UP, A, ZR Spawn Rancher UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L, RIGHT, UP, Y, ZL Spawn Ranger UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L, UP, Y, ZL Spawn Rhino A, A, L, A, A, A, L, ZL, R, X, A, X Spawn Romero DOWN, ZR, DOWN, R, ZL, LEFT, R, L, LEFT, RIGHT Spawn Stretch ZR, UP, ZL, LEFT, LEFT, R, L, A, RIGHT Spawn Stunt Plane A, UP, L, ZL, DOWN, R, L, L, LEFT, LEFT, B, X Spawn Tanker R, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, ZR, UP, RIGHT, Y, RIGHT, ZL, L, L Spawn Trashmaster A, R, A, R, LEFT, LEFT, R, L, A, RIGHT Spawn Vortex X, X, Y, A, B, L, ZL, DOWN, DOWN

Pedestrian (NPC) and traffic cheats

Aggressive traffic ZR, B, R, ZL, LEFT, R, L, ZR, ZL All traffic is junk cars ZL, RIGHT, L, UP, B, L, ZL, ZR, R, L, L, L All traffic is black A, ZL, UP, R, LEFT, B, R, L, LEFT, A All traffic is pink A, L, DOWN, ZL, LEFT, B, R, L, RIGHT, A All traffic is rural X, LEFT, Y, ZR, UP, ZL, DOWN, L, B, L, L, L All traffic is sports cars RIGHT, R, UP, ZL, ZL, LEFT, R, L, R, R Beach party theme UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, Y, A, L, R, X, DOWN Carnival theme X, X, L, X, Y, A, Y, DOWN, A Elvis theme L, A, X, L, L, Y, ZL, UP, DOWN, LEFT Pedestrians are armed ZR, R, B, X, B, X, UP, DOWN Pedestrian riot 1 ZL, RIGHT, L, X, RIGHT, RIGHT, R, L, RIGHT, L, L, L Pedestrian riot 2 (Golf Club) DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, B, ZR, R, ZL, L Pedestrians attack 1 DOWN, UP, UP, UP, B, ZR, R, ZL, ZL Pedestrians attack 2 (armed) B, L, UP, Y, DOWN, B, ZL, X, DOWN, R, L, L Prostitutes pay back RIGHT, ZL, ZL, DOWN, ZL, UP, UP, ZL, ZR No pedestrians and low traffic B, DOWN, UP, ZR, DOWN, X, L, X, LEFT

Gang cheats

Only gang member pedestrians ZL, UP, R, R, LEFT, R, R, ZR, RIGHT, DOWN Recruit anyone (Pistols) DOWN, Y, UP, ZR, ZR, UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP

Time and weather cheats

Stuck at 21:00 (orange sky) LEFT, LEFT, ZL, R, RIGHT, Y, Y, L, ZL, B Cloudy ZL, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, Y, LEFT, ZR, Y, B, R, L, L Overcast ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, Y Sandstorm UP, DOWN, L, L, ZL, ZL, L, ZL, R, ZR Stormy ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, A Sunny ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, X Very sunny ZR, B, L, L, ZL, ZL, ZL, DOWN

The Switch ports of the games are a bit of a downgrade in terms of visuals compared to their console and PC counterparts. This downgrade seems to be applicable for the cheats as well, as several cheat codes that worked in the original trilogy are no longer supported. This was allegedly done due to hardware limitations.

However, there is one new cheat code (the Konami code) that initiates 'big head mode'. All character models, including the player and NPCs, get a comically large head, like that of a bobblehead. The rest of the cheats are the same, and have the same effects as well.

Edited by Danyal Arabi