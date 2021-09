Full list of GTA San Andreas cheats for Android

Back in the good old days, GTA San Andreas players would write down their favorite cheat codes on paper. Playing the game without ever using them was considered unthinkable.

Cheat codes made GTA San Andreas much more entertaining because of the crazy features they enabled. From spawning jetpacks to NPCs being replaced with farmers, the cheats ensured unlimited replayability.

Today, GTA fans can play the game on mobile devices. This article lists all of the cheats that mobile gamers can use for GTA San Andreas.

GTA San Andreas: Complete list of Android cheats

Android users need a keyboard app that can pop up in-game for typing cheats in the GTA mobile ports. Another method is to use the CLEO cheats mod, which negates the need for typing in cheats manually.

List of cheat codes for GTA San Andreas on Android

ROCKETMAN – Spawn Jetpack

TIMETOKICKASS – Spawn Rhino

LETSGOBASEJUMPING – Spawn Parachute

OLDSPEEDDEMON – Spawn Bloodring Banger

DOUGHNUTHANDICAP – Spawn Rancher

NOTFORPUBLICROADS – Spawn Hotring Racer A

JUSTTRYANDSTOPME – Spawn Hotring Racer B

WHERESTHEFUNERAL – Spawn Romero

CELEBRITYSTATUS – Spawn Stretch

TRUEGRIME – Spawn Trashmaster

18HOLES – Spawn Caddy

JUMPJET – Spawn Hydra

IWANTTOHOVER – Spawn Vortex

OHDUDE – Spawn Hunter

FOURWHEELFUN – Spawn Quad

HITTHEROADJACK – Spawn Tanker Truck

ITSALLBULL – Spawn Dozer

FLYINGTOSTUNT – Spawn Stunt Plane

MONSTERMASH – Spawn Monster

INEEDSOMEHELP – Health, Armor, $250k, Repairs car

NOONECANHURTME – Semi-Infinite Health

MANFROMATLANTIS – Infinite Lung Capacity

THUGSARMOURY – Weapon Set 1

PROFESSIONALSKIT – Weapon Set 2

NUTTERSTOYS – Weapon Set 3

STICKLIKEGLUE – Perfect Vehicle Handling

ANOSEONGLASS – Adrenaline Mode

FULLCLIP – Infinite Ammo, No Reloading

TURNUPTHEHEAT – Increase Wanted Level +2

TURNDOWNTHEHEAT – Clear Wanted Level

WHOATEALLTHEPIES – Fat Body

BUFFMEUP – Muscular Body

LEANANDMEAN – Skinny Body

IDOASIPLEASE – Disable Wanted Level

BRINGITON – Six Star Wanted Level

WORSHIPME – Maximum Respect

HELLOLADIES – Maximum Sex Appeal

ICANGOALLNIGHT – Maximum Stamina

PROFESSIONALKILLER – Hitman Level for all Weapon Stats

NATURALTALENT – Maximize All Vehicle Skill Stats

SPEEDITUP – Fast Motion

SLOWITDOWN – Slow Motion

ROUGHNEIGHBOURHOOD – Pedestrians Riot (with Golf Club)

STOPPICKINGONME – Pedestrians attack you

SURROUNDEDBYNUTTERS – Pedestrians are armed

GOODBYECRUELWORLD – Suicide

BLUESUEDESHOES – Elvis Models for People

ATTACKOFTHEVILLAGEPEOPLE – People attack you with guns

LIFESABEACH – Beach Party Mode

ONLYHOMIESALLOWED – Gang Members Mode

BETTERSTAYINDOORS – Gang Control

NINJATOWN – Ninja Theme

LOVECONQUERSALL – Pimp Mode

CJPHONEHOME – Big Bunny Hop

KANGAROO – Mega Jump

STATEOFEMERGENCY – Riot Mode

CRAZYTOWN – Funhouse Mode

WANNABEINMYGANG – Recruit Anyone with Pistols

ROCKETMAYHEM – Recruit Anyone with Rocket Launchers

ALLCARSGOBOOM – Blow up all cars

WHEELSONLYPLEASE – Invisible cars

DONTTRYANDSTOPME – All green lights

ALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS – Aggressive Drivers

PINKISTHENEWCOOL – Pink Cars

SOLONGASITSBLACK – Black Cars

EVERYONEISPOOR – All Cheap Cars

EVERYONEISRICH – All Fast Cars

CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG – Flying Cars

FLYINGFISH – Flying Boats

TOUCHMYCARYOUDIE – Cars Blow Up Easily

SPEEDFREAK – All Cars Have Nitro

BUBBLECARS – Moon Car Gravity

IWANNADRIVEBY – Free Aim While Driving

GHOSTTOWN – Reduced Traffic

HICKSVILLE – Rural Theme

NOONECANSTOPUS – Recruit Anyone with AK-47s

PLEASANTLYWARM – Sunny Weather

TOODAMNHOT – Very Sunny Weather

DULLDULLDAY – Overcast Weather

STAYINANDWATCHTV – Rainy Weather

CANTSEEWHEREIMGOING – Foggy Weather

TIMEJUSTFLIESBY – Faster Clock

NIGHTPROWLER – Always Midnight

DONTBRINGONTHENIGHT – Orange Sky

SCOTTISHSUMMER – Thunderstorm

SANDINMYEARS – Sandstorm

Edited by Ravi Iyer