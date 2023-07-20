GTA Online weekly update for July 20-26, 2023, released

A new GTA Online weekly update has just gone live, officially kickstarting the Summer Racing Event in Los Santos by adding two new vehicles, time trial events, and many bonuses. Players who enjoy competing with cars can earn triple cash and RP on various racing game modes, including Hotring Circuit Races, Special Vehicle Stunt Races, and Open Wheel Races.
The Penaud La Coureuse also debuted today, along with the Inductor electric bike. Car showrooms have been restocked with some of the best vehicle lineups in the game, and Rockstar is also offering exciting discounts on selected ones.
There’s plenty to do this week in the Southern San Andreas. This article shares everything players must know about the latest GTA Online weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update starts Summer Racing Event today (July 20 to July 26, 2023)
New content
- Penaud La Coureuse
- Inductor
- Junk Energy Time Trials
3x Cash and RP
- Hotring Circuit Races
- Special Vehicle Stunt Races
- Open Wheel Races
- Community Series
3x Cash, RP, and LSCM XP
- Street Races
- Pursuit Races
GTA Online players can earn a Dark Manor Racing Suit by winning one Rockstar Created Hotring Circuit, Open Wheel, and Street Race.
Latest stock of showroom cars is now available for the week (July 20 to July 26)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Declasse DR1
- Ocelot R88
- Vapid Dominator ASP
- Ocelot Pariah
- Maibatsu Penumbra FF
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Pegassi Torero XO
- Ocelot Lynx
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)
- Vulcar Warrener HKR
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Albany V-STR
HSW Premium Test Ride (only available for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X players)
- Pfister Astron Custom HSW
Test Track Vehicles this week
- Bravado Verlierer
- Obey Tailgater S
- Pfister 811
Time Trials for the week:
Time Trial –
RC Time Trial –
HSW Time Trial –
GTA Online Podium car, the Vulcar Warrener HKR, is a two-door civilian light pick-up/utility truck based on the real-life Nissan/Datsun Sunny pick-up truck.
List of weekly discounts one can claim this week (July 20 to July 26)
40% off
- Auto Shop
- Ocelot Lynx
- Pfister 811
30% off
- Pegassi Torero XO
- Grotti Itali GTO
- Ocelot Pariah
- Declasse DR1
- Ocelot R88
- Vapid Dominator ASP
- Mammoth Avenger
All of the aforementioned bonuses and rewards can be claimed by players through July 26, 2023, while waiting anxiously for the forthcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.
Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game?
Yes
Not at all
0 votes