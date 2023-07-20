GTA Online weekly update for July 20-26, 2023, released

A new GTA Online weekly update has just gone live, officially kickstarting the Summer Racing Event in Los Santos by adding two new vehicles, time trial events, and many bonuses. Players who enjoy competing with cars can earn triple cash and RP on various racing game modes, including Hotring Circuit Races, Special Vehicle Stunt Races, and Open Wheel Races.

The Penaud La Coureuse also debuted today, along with the Inductor electric bike. Car showrooms have been restocked with some of the best vehicle lineups in the game, and Rockstar is also offering exciting discounts on selected ones.

There’s plenty to do this week in the Southern San Andreas. This article shares everything players must know about the latest GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update starts Summer Racing Event today (July 20 to July 26, 2023)

New content

Penaud La Coureuse

Inductor

Junk Energy Time Trials

3x Cash and RP

Hotring Circuit Races

Special Vehicle Stunt Races

Open Wheel Races

Community Series

3x Cash, RP, and LSCM XP

Street Races

Pursuit Races

GTA Online players can earn a Dark Manor Racing Suit by winning one Rockstar Created Hotring Circuit, Open Wheel, and Street Race.

Latest stock of showroom cars is now available for the week (July 20 to July 26)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Declasse DR1

Ocelot R88

Vapid Dominator ASP

Ocelot Pariah

Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Luxury Autos Showroom

Pegassi Torero XO

Ocelot Lynx

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

Vulcar Warrener HKR

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Albany V-STR

HSW Premium Test Ride (only available for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X players)

Pfister Astron Custom HSW

Test Track Vehicles this week

Bravado Verlierer

Obey Tailgater S

Pfister 811

Time Trials for the week:

Time Trial –

RC Time Trial –

HSW Time Trial –

GTA Online Podium car, the Vulcar Warrener HKR, is a two-door civilian light pick-up/utility truck based on the real-life Nissan/Datsun Sunny pick-up truck.

List of weekly discounts one can claim this week (July 20 to July 26)

40% off

Auto Shop

Ocelot Lynx

Pfister 811

30% off

Pegassi Torero XO

Grotti Itali GTO

Ocelot Pariah

Declasse DR1

Ocelot R88

Vapid Dominator ASP

Mammoth Avenger

All of the aforementioned bonuses and rewards can be claimed by players through July 26, 2023, while waiting anxiously for the forthcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

