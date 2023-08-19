5 of the fastest Ferrari cars in GTA Online in 2023

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online doesn't feature any brands from the real world, but Rockstar Games creates some of their own. Almost every car in the game is based on a real-life vehicle and is manufactured by an in-game version of its respective designer. For example, Rockstar's iteration of the popular automobile brand Ferrari is known as Grotti. Just like their real-life counterpart, Grotti puts out rides of the best quality.

These vehicles have sleek and stylish looks and perform incredibly well. Here is a list of the fastest Ferrari cars in GTA Online in 2023 based on their top speed.

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT and four other fast Ferrari cars in GTA Online in 2023

1) Grotti Itali RSX

The Grotti Itali RSX was added to GTA Online in December 2020 with The Cayo Perico Heist update. It is an incredibly stylish car featuring an ultra-modern design that is primarily based on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. There are two seats, an All-Wheel-Drive layout, and eight gears in the Itali RSX.

This car is exceptionally fast as well, thanks to a top speed of 135.30 mph or 217.74 km/h, with an acceleration rated 100 on Rockstar Games' official website.

Those interested in this vehicle will have to pay $3,465,000 on Legendary Motorsport to acquire it. However, if they unlock the Grotti Itali RSX's Trade Price, it becomes available for $2,598,750 in the game.

2) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Added as part of June 2023's San Andreas Mercenaries update, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is one of the newest cars in GTA Online. The inspiration for its elegant design is the Ferrari Roma, and just like the Itali RSX, the Stinger TT features two seats and eight gears.

In terms of performance, this car can hit an excellent top speed of 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h. Those having the Next-Gen versions of this game can install HSW upgrades in this car to increase its top speed to 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h.

Having a price tag of $2,380,000 on Legendary Motorsport, the Stinger TT is a great choice for enjoying the current game until the GTA 6 release date arrives.

3) Grotti Itali GTO

The Grotti Itali GTO, despite being quite an old addition, is still one of the fastest Ferrari cars in GTA Online. Its design, which is based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast, makes it stand out from the crowd. It has an elongated front end followed by a rather compact cabin and rear.

Unlike the previous two entries, the Itali GTO has six gears and can go as fast as 127.75 mph or 205.59 km/h in the game. As for its price, those interested will have to pay $1,965,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

4) Grotti Turismo Classic

Quite distinct from all cars that have been on the list so far, the Grotti Turismo Classic reminds players of a bygone era. Its classic looks are based on the Ferrari F40 and 348. It is also based on the Ferrari Testarossa to some extent, one of the rides prominently featured in the iconic 80s TV show Miami Vice, which was a major source of inspiration for GTA Vice City.

When it comes to performance, the Turismo Classic is capable of hitting a top speed of 120.75 mph or 194.33 km/h. It also qualifies for HSW upgrades, post which it can go at 150.50 mph or 242.21 km/h. However, the best thing about this car is its affordable price tag of just $705,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

5) Grotti Cheetah Classic

The Grotti Cheetah Classic is one of the few cars that have appeared in almost every Grand Theft Auto game. It is a combination of the Ferrari Testarossa and the 512 BB. It features two seats and five gears and has a top speed of 120.25 mph or 193.52 km/h.

The Cheetah Classic is pretty affordable, with a price tag of $865,000 on Legendary Motorsport. A modern variant of the Cheetah is also available in GTA Online. It has the same top speed but costs just $650,000.

Poll : Do you own any cars made by Grotti in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes