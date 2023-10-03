5 rarest vehicles in GTA 3 that one can find in Liberty City

GTA 3 is considered one of the most important titles in the history of the entire Grand Theft Auto franchise. It was the first game to introduce the 3D Universe, along with many features that are still present in the newer releases. One of the fascinating things about it is the variety of vehicles it offers. However, many of them are not easily available in Liberty City.

This article lists five of the rarest vehicles that one can find in GTA 3. These picks are special versions of the existing rides in the game with enhanced capabilities not found in the normal variants.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

5 special vehicles that are not common in GTA 3 Liberty City

1) Bullet-Proof Cheetah

The Cheetah debuted in GTA 3 and has been featured in every major title ever since. It resembles a real-life 1984-1996 Ferrari Testarossa, with some design elements taken from the Ferrari Testarossa F512 M.

However, there’s a bullet-proof version of Cheetah that can be found in the mission, Turismo, assigned by El Burro. During the mission, you can flip over one of the participating Cheetahs and save it in your garage. While this is not easy to do, it’s still fascinating that one bullet-proof variant of this popular vehicle exists in the game.

2) Explosion Proof Black-Trim Securicar

The Securicar, now known as Stockade, is also one of the classic vehicles that was introduced to the series with GTA 3. It is a four-seater armored van with a heavy truck-based body. It is inspired by the real-life GMC TopKick (1990s).

In the mission Escort Service given by Donald Love, you will find a special variant of the Securicar. Not only is it explosion-proof, but it is also equipped with a black trim that is not commonly found in the game. During the mission, you can blow up the vehicle and push it to the garage.

3) Flame Proof/Damage Proof Stretch

Stretch is a name that every Grand Theft Auto fan knows. Debuting in GTA 3, the four-seater vehicle resembles a real-life Lincoln Town Car (third generation), with some design elements taken from the BMW 7-series E38. Since then, the car has generated a large fanbase, so much so that Rockstar Games has included it in almost every major title afterward.

Most players might not be familiar with it, but there’s a special Stretch in the game that is both flame-proof and damage-proof. You can get it from the mission, Salvatore's Called a Meeting, by following these steps:

Park a vehicle near the wall after visiting Tony, and use the speed-up cheat code (MADWEATHER) Start running between the wall and the vehicle, allowing you to walk through the wall Enter the Stretch car and go to the blue field (designated area) This will regenerate the Stretch, and you must take it to the Staunton hideout via the Callahan bridge (Dodo physics code will be helpful) Visit the 8-Ball, rig your ride with a bomb, activate it in your garage, and leave the vehicle Let the Stretch explode before the garage door explodes, and walk out, leaving a regenerated ride the next time you walk in.

4) Bullet-Proof Patriot

The four-seater SUV Patriot made its debut in the 3D Universe. Upon its launch, Grand Theft Auto 3 players immediately recognized its resemblance to the real-life Hummer H1. The vehicle is mostly found in the Stanton Island and Portland areas of the map. However, there’s a bullet-proof variant of the iconic machine available in the game.

During the mission, Marked Man, Ray Machowski gives the vehicle and a lot of weapons for free. This is the only way to access this unique variant of the car in Grand Theft Auto 3.

5) Bullet-Proof Barracks OL

The Barracks OL, now known as simply Barracks, is a six-wheel military truck featured in GTA 3 and even in Grand Theft Auto 5. The truck is heavily inspired by the real-life M939 5-ton truck (M923A1).

During the mission Arms Shortage given by Ray Machowski, the Barracks OL will be completely bullet-proof. Once you get your hands on it, you must park it in your garage after completing the mission to prevent it from going back to a non-bullet-proof state after some time.

While there are many GTA 6 announcement rumors on the internet, it’s a great time to dive back into Liberty City of the 3D era and enjoy the story of Claude once again.

