GTA Online frozen money glitch seemingly still gives millions easily

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online players have witnessed countless frozen money glitches over the years. Rockstar Games usually patches them in no time, but one of them is seemingly still working. To execute it, players must create a secondary character and use it to buy an Imponte Deluxo. However, they must disconnect the internet at the right moment while purchasing it to not lose any money.

If done correctly, they will receive the car absolutely free of cost, and it can then be sold at Los Santos Customs for millions of in-game cash. That said, they must also have enough money to afford the Imponte Deluxo, which costs $5,750,000.

GTA Online players can get millions easily via a frozen money glitch that is seemingly still working

Money glitches are an easy way to make millions in GTA Online while waiting for a GTA 6 announcement. Rockstar usually patches them via background updates, but YouTuber MrZallo recently uploaded a video showcasing that a frozen money glitch, aka the Deluxo glitch, is seemingly still working.

To execute it, you must first create a secondary character in the online mode. To do this, access the game's pause menu, go to Online, and select the Swap Character option from the list.

Now, create a secondary character, and when the game asks, copy the primary character's rank to the new one. This will allow the two avatars to have the same bank account. GTA Online will also allot this new character a free garage as soon as you join an Invite Only or Public session with it.

Copy your primary GTA Online character's rank to the new one. (Image via YouTube/Money Mitch)

Once all of this is done, bring up your in-game smartphone, go to the Warstock Cache and Carry website, and open Imponte Deluxo's page. Click on the button that says "Buy It Now" and disconnect your system's internet connection immediately after the website displays the word "SOLD".

Doing this will trigger an error message, which you must accept and load up into Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode. Now, re-establish your internet connection and head back into the online mode.

If all the steps are done correctly, you will notice that an Imponte Deluxo has been delivered to the free garage allowed previously without any of your money being charged. This vehicle can now be sold at Los Santos Customs for $3,250,000.

The Imponte Deluxo sells for over three million dollars. (Image via YouTube/Rams la pierre)

You can repeat the steps to sell multiple Deluxos in this manner, but make sure not to exceed the daily vehicle sell limit imposed by Rockstar Games. It is also possible that it might not work for everyone since Rockstar patches such glitches silently via background updates.

That said, even if it doesn't work, you will end up with a very useful vehicle that can fly, float on water, and even shoot Homing Missiles.

