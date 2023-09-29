"GTA 6 confirmed": Fans believe Rockstar's new GTA Online post is a teaser for next Grand Theft Auto title

GTA 6 may receive an announcement soon as fans seem to have found another teaser for Rockstar’s next title. In an X post dated September 29, 2023, the developers shared an image from Grand Theft Auto Online showcasing the brand new Red Happy Moon Tee. However, gamers noticed the numeral "VI" in the background and subsequently shared their reactions.

One such fan and YouTuber DANNYonPC posited that it’s a teaser for the next entry:

“GTA VI confirmed”

Many others reacted similarly, as it seemed something big might happen in the coming weeks.

GTA 6 might be closer than originally expected, fans speculate an announcement

As seen in the above-mentioned X post, Rockstar Games shared the image of the Red Happy Moon Tee, introduced in the latest GTA Online weekly update, which players can get by logging in to the game this week. While the picture duly showcases the merchandise, fans claimed that the background featuring “VI” from Vinewood could be teasing the next Grand Theft Auto entry:

A collage of different fan reactions under Rockstar's post (Image via X)

While it may seem like a coincidence, one of the reputable insiders also recently claimed the announcement for GTA 6 is imminent. In an X post dated September 25, 2023, Chris Maxx asserted that the next Grand Theft Auto title will be announced on October 26, 2023.

Furthermore, he claimed that Rockstar Games will also start dropping hints for the next game in a follow-up post. Considering he has a good record of predicting such maneuvers, his posts garner a bit of credence.

He further emphasized his claim in a post shared on September 28, 2023, and acknowledged the responsibility and risks attached to his leaks in the following manner:

Since Rockstar has yet to offer an official comment, players are advised to take everything with a pinch of salt. However, an announcement for Grand Theft Auto 6 might arrive next month if the above leaks and rumors are true.

