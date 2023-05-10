Top 5 mods to make GTA 3 more enjoyable in 2023

GTA 3 mods are still fairly popular in 2023, many of which make this game a lot more fun to play. Everything from minor quality-of-life improvements to drastic overhauls of missions is offered by such extensions for players to enjoy. Everybody has a different taste regarding what they find interesting and engaging in this game, so this list will feature several types of mods.

LibertyCity.net includes these extensions, and readers can search for them on that site. Other Grand Theft Auto fan sites may also offer mirrors for them. Either way, let's check out the first recommendation.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective. Do keep in mind that these GTA 3 mods are for the original game and not the Definitive Edition.

Five of the best GTA 3 mods (2023)

5) Silent Patch

A photo associated with Silent Patch (Image via GTA forums)

Mods that fix a multitude of bugs are always nice. While Silent Patch might not seem exciting at first glance, it is a necessity to own for anybody seeking the ultimate GTA 3 experience. Some things this mod extension fixes include:

Purple Nines Glitch has been patched

Multi-monitor setups won't have an issue running this game

Alt + F4 works correctly

Clearer wet roads

Mouse sensitivity can be saved

Censorships from the German and French versions were removed

Some game crashes should now be prevented

Having fewer problems is always nice, especially in a game as old as this one. The remaining GTA 3 mods on this list will be more gameplay-focused.

4) Quick Save

Saving anywhere you want is incredibly convenient. Unfortunately, such a feature was absent from the PS2 era of Grand Theft Auto games. Many mods for those titles introduce a way to quickly save those titles anywhere. GTA 3 has a few variations of these extensions, with Quick Save being one of them.

This mod uses Ultimate Asi Loader, and players can save anywhere in the game just by pressing F5. That way, you don't have to waste time driving to a safe house.

3) Tightened Thrice

If you're somebody who thinks GTA 3 is too easy, then Tightened Thrice is for you. It makes this title harder by giving gangs better weaponry, and even the collectibles change their locations. Like other mods, Tightened Thrice also introduces some neat little features like fresh radio stations and a brand-new wardrobe system, which was lacking in the original game.

This title is already seen as one of the more difficult offerings in the Grand Theft Auto series, so making it tougher might dissuade less-skilled players. However, hardcore gamers will love the new interiors and updated missions since this game feels notably different from the original with Tightened Thrice.

2) Zolika1351's III Trainer/Mod Menu

A screenshot of this trainer (Image via LibertyCity.ru)

Mod Menus are incredibly convenient since they often offer a little bit of everything for the user's convenience. Immortality, no Wanted Levels, and changing the player model are all features that a player can utilize whenever they want with this trainer.

You need ASI Loader to make Zolika1351's III Trainer/Mod Menu work, but that should be easy since the tool is used in a lot of GTA 3 mods as is. Players just need to press F7 on the PC to access this title's new Mod Menu. The relevant categories of what players can do with this trainer can be seen in the screenshot above.

1) Liberty Extended 1.0

Out of all the GTA 3 mods that improve gameplay, Liberty Extended 1.0 is arguably the best one. It offers a little bit of everything, such as the following:

First-person POV

Significantly better controls when it comes to aiming a gun

GPS

A map visible in the pause menu

New visual effects

The only downside is that old saves do not work with Liberty Extended 1.0. Anybody interested in giving this a go will need to start the game anew. Still, this mod pack is excellent, and it was only released on April 28, 2023. Future updates for it could always add new features to the game.

If you want Liberty Extended 1.0, the above video has a direct hyperlink in its description.

