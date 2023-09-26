GTA 5 publisher's Red Dead Redemption 2 reportedly leaked for Nintendo Switch

While the entire GTA community is eagerly waiting for an official announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games is reportedly working to re-release Red Dead Redemption 2 on the Nintendo Switch. The American gaming studio is yet to confirm it, but data miners have leaked several assets related to the game’s release. The news allegedly leaked from a Brazilian government’s database.

A few weeks ago, Rockstar Games ported Red Dead Redemption to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, which was also leaked ahead of its time. As a result, the community is considering the recent leaks to be true.

Rockstar Games will release Red Dead Redemption 2 on Nintendo Switch before announcing GTA 6

Expand Tweet

On September 26, 2023, Tez2 (X/@TezFunz2) shared a post disclosing that GTA 5’s publisher, Rockstar Games, has re-evaluated the Red Dead Redemption 2 ratings through the Brazilian rating board. The news was first leaked by 'Necro' Felipe (X/@necrolipe), a Nintendo indie Journalist, who mentioned that it was re-rated to release on the Nintendo Switch platform.

The image above depicts the Brazilian Portuguese language. However, you can clearly see the mention of Red Dead Redemption 2, Take-Two Interactive, and Rockstar Games.

Tez2 further added that cloud streaming is currently unavailable in Brazil. Therefore, the popular open-world game by Rockstar has a high chance of being released on Nintendo Switch 2 or a standard version.

Expand Tweet

However, InfinityBesk (X/@InfinityBesk), a renowned data miner, stated that Red Dead Redemption 2 is too heavy to run natively on a small console like Nintendo Switch. Rockstar Games previously released a cloud version of the game on Google’s Stadia (now discontinued), and it may make the same decision for Switch.

Expand Tweet

While the leaked news is obviously a source of joy for Nintendo Switch and Red Dead Redemption 2 fans, it has stirred frustration among some Grand Theft Auto fans, who've been eagerly awaiting an official announcement for GTA 6.

Some fans are disappointed that Rockstar Games is re-releasing its old projects on various platforms instead of focusing on the new upcoming GTA game. Nonetheless, gamers are now curious to see how Rockstar Games handles a massive game like Red Dead Redemption 2 on Switch.

Poll : Which game do you want more? GTA 6 RDR 2 on Switch 0 votes