GTA Online server check: How to check if servers are down or not working (2023)

GTA Online is a massive multiplayer game that requires frequent maintenance of its servers. Rockstar Games designed the online variant of GTA V to use relay servers to ensure a smooth connection between all players worldwide.

Although the game usually works efficiently, players have occasionally encountered connection issues, server crashes, and a variety of other internet-related issues.

While a serious server problem can impede most (if not all) connections to the game, players can manually check to see if the problem is with the server itself or with their internet connection. The gaming studio has an official portal where it updates the server status for all of its online services in real time.

This article explains how players can check on the status of GTA Online's servers as well as other online services that are provided by Rockstar Games.

Steps to check GTA Online server status

To check on the status of GTA Online’s servers, players can visit Rockstar Support’s official website. Presently, there are two simple methods to check the live status of the game. First, you can directly visit this URL: https://support.rockstargames.com/servicestatus to land on the Service Status page. If you can't recall the website address, use the steps below to get to the status page:

Go to the Rockstar Support website (www.support.rockstargames.com). Click on the Hamburger menu icon (three parallel lines) in the top left corner of the website. Click on the Service Status option to go to the server portal.

The portal displays the current server state of four Rockstar Games online services: Red Dead Online, Grand Theft Auto Online, Rockstar Games Social Club, and Rockstar Games Launcher. Readers can get an overview of the official website by looking at the image below.

The status of all Rockstar Games online services as of March 3, 2023 at 5:00 pm IST (Image via Rockstar Support website)

The website serves as the primary source for all GTA Online and Red Dead Online players. It displays the current state of the following platforms and consoles:

PC

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

PlayStation 5

While both games only display the platform's state, other services such as the Social Club and the Rockstar Games Launcher display additional information such as Authentication, Store, Cloud Services, and Download Server status.

GTA 5 players may notice the green dots next to the names of the services and platforms. Rockstar Games uses three indicators as legends to denote the server status. The following is a list of the indicators and their meanings on the website:

Green - All servers and their related functions are online and running smoothly.

Red - The servers are down and players won’t be able to connect to the games and services.

Yellow - Rockstar Games describes it as “Limited.” This indicates that the servers are operational, but they may not run as smoothly as expected.

As mentioned before, the relay server locations for GTA Online are as follows (source: Twitter/TezFunz2):

Rockstar/Take-Two New York Server (South America/Africa)

Rockstar/Take-Two New York Server (Greenland/East Coast US)

Rockstar/Take-Two Amsterdam Server (Europe)

Microsoft Azure Hong Kong (Asia)

Microsoft Azure Sydney (Australia)

Rockstar/Take-Two New York Server (Canada/West Coast US)

Microsoft Azure Hong Kong (Japan)

All in-game traffic is currently routed through these locations and the respective organization is responsible for that server’s maintenance.

