Top 5 Nintendo Games mods for GTA 5 in 2023

Nintendo is a gaming company with numerous gaming franchises that have more history than the GTA franchise. It is now a distinct gaming platform that has its own dedicated fanbase. While Grand Theft Auto games are far more advanced than most Nintendo Games, fans love the latter for the simplicity and nostalgia. And for those who love a mix of both, modders have brought the Nintendo gaming experience to Grand Theft Auto 5.

This article lists the top five Nintendo Games mods for GTA 5 that every player must try for a nostalgic experience.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five best Nintendo mods to try in GTA 5

5) Star Fox: Arwing

The Arwing is one of the most popular spacecraft in the Nintendo franchise, actively used by members of the Star Fox Team for their missions. Although Rockstar Games does not allow players to go to space, you can use this GTA 5 mod to fly the Arwing within the game world.

Developer KAFAROS offers a highly detailed aircraft that can be flown by all three protagonists in the game. The Arwing has great maneuverability and you can reach high speeds very quickly. The aircraft also comes with front-mounted dual machine guns. However, you must spawn it in a spacious area to take off without any damage.

4) Super Mario Bros.

A screenshot from the Super Mario Bros. mod. (Image via GTA5-Mods/Zen Gamer)

The Super Mario Bros. mod by Zen Gamer allows you to customize protagonist Michael De Santa as Mario. While the actual Mario of the Nintendo Universe is short in height and cute, the modded Mario looks hilarious in Michael’s posture.

The popular GTA 5 character is given the iconic red and blue Mario jumpsuit, white gloves, red cap, and thick mustache as well as eyebrows. The modder also offers a race cart that you can use in the game.

3) Link (Wind Waker)

Link is one of the most popular characters from the Nintendo gaming universe. He is associated with The Legend of Zelda series and acts as a helper for the princess. Modder TheFriedturkey crafted the character on their own and created the popular GTA 5 mod to offer Link as a playable character.

You can do various activities as Link in Grand Theft Auto 5. The character can wield several weapons, such as a knife, machine gun, sniper rifle, pistol, and many more. You can also fight with pedestrians and police officers. Link has no facial expressions except for his limb movements. However, the character still looks adorable in certain situations.

2) Mario Kart 8 - Default Kart

Exploring the State of San Andreas in the Mario Kart can be an amusing experience, and modder TheNathanNS allows players to do so in the Mario Kart 8 mod for GTA 5. According to them, players can drive the default kart from the Nintendo game.

The modded vehicle hovers over the ground. However, since it replaces a car from GTA 5, you can still hear tires screeching and engine noises while driving. The hitbox is also the same size as the replaced car. The vehicle has a decent speed and proper handling.

While you can drive the kart as any of the protagonists, it is more fun to use a Mario character skin.

1) Super Mario and Bomb-Omb

The Nintendo series is incomplete without Mario, and the GTA 5 mods also follow the same principle. While the game already has three protagonists, modder Quechus13 allows you to play as Mario himself. It is a character mod that brings a giant Mario to the game.

He can use various guns and the massive size also helps you unleash havoc on the streets. Additionally, you can play as Bob-omb who is even bigger than Mario. It is one of the most fun mods to try in the game and fans will be hoping to have it in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

Poll : Are you going to try these mods in GTA 5? Yes No 0 votes