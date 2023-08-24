5 of the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods for GTA 5, ranked

Despite the troubled start Cyberpunk 2077 had, through patches and trust, it redeemed itself, becoming one of the most popular games in the video gaming community. Many GTA 5 fans consider it as an equal competitor in the open-world gaming genre. However, the Grand Theft Auto modding community has developed a number of mods that let players enjoy the experience of Cyberpunk 2077 in the popular 2013 title.

From modded maps to weapons and character skins, the modders offer various Cyberpunk 2077 elements that can provide a futuristic gameplay experience in Grand Theft Auto 5. This article lists and ranks the five best Cyberpunk 2077 mods that players must try in GTA 5.

Note: All the mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

Ranking five amazing Cyberpunk 2077 mods to try in GTA 5

5) Cyberpunk Katana

A screenshot of the Cyberpunk 2077 Thermal Katana in action. (Image via SilkTeam)

The Katana or the Thermal Katana is one of the most popular weapons in Cyberpunk 2077. It is a melee weapon that allows players to fight with the enemies. Modder SilkTeam developed a GTA 5 mod to bring the weapon to the game.

The mod allows players to change the color of the blade according to their choice. The developer offers cyan, lime, pink, purple, red, white, and yellow color options to choose from. It also has a glowing effect in the dark that gives a powerful vibe.

4) Cyberpunk Delorean DMC-12

The Delorean DMC-12 is a legendary vehicle both in video games and movies. While Rockstar Games already offers a modified version of the car named Imponte Deluxo in GTA Online, it is not available in Story Mode. Nonetheless, modder Akkariin brought the Cyberpunk 2077 version of the Delorean DMC-12 to the game.

It is a weaponized vehicle equipped with a missile launcher and a top-mounted machine gun. According to the modder, players can also fly the car in the air by pressing the ‘H’ button on the keyboard. The aesthetics of the car look futuristic with dynamic waves all over its body.

3) V - Cyberpunk 2077 (Female Version)

A few models of V from the mod (Image via TheFriedturkey)

V is the protagonist in the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Developer CD Projekt RED named both male and female characters V, and modder TheFriedturkey brought the female character to Grand Theft Auto 5. It is a character skin mod in GTA 5 that players can use to customize their gameplay.

According to the modder, the mod includes five hairstyles, including V’s hairstyle and two mohawks, 10 cloth items, multiple faces, glowing eyes, a cybernetic arm, and many more. Grand Theft Auto 5 players can walk around as a badass V in the streets of Los Santos.

2) Cyberpunk alien base

The Cyberpunk alien base adds a modded location on an island east of the San Chianski Mountain Range in GTA 5. Modder TheGraphic developed a highly detailed location that includes several items to explore. The island is turned into a secret alien and military base that has many mysterious things.

Two UFOs can also be spotted at the location. While one can be found crashed near the island, the other one remains in the air. Inside the base, players can find several spaceship parts, BF Space Dockers, and other alien-related artifacts. A mission called 'Alien island event' that players can enjoy on the island has also been added.

1) GrandCyberPunk

GrandCyberPunk is one of the biggest and most popular Cyberpunk-related mods for GTA 5. It turns Los Santos into the Free City of Night City with various elements and Easter Egg references. Most of the buildings and locations were redecorated in the mod to give players a futuristic vibe.

According to the developer, areas of Downtown, Legion Square, Textile City, and Mission Row have been reworked to match the Cyberpunk 2077 aesthetics. Players can explore new buildings, floating platforms, and various other textures in the GTA 5 map mod.

