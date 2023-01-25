Top 5 character skin mods for GTA 5 in 2023

GTA 5 is an evergreen game that die-hard fans will never tire of playing. Although the game provides a unique experience each time, the characters and environment remain unchanged from its initial release in 2013. However, the modding community has created a plethora of mods that can give the game a new feel.

The modding community for Grand Theft Auto games is one of the most active gaming communities in the world. It provides various character skin mods for the latest title that can increase the fun while replaying it. These character skins replace or modify the original protagonists and add custom personas or other accessories included in the patch.

This article lists the top five character skin mods that GTA 5 players can try in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. All of the mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

Top Five character skins for GTA 5 to try in 2023

5) Ultimate Shoes Pack (for Franklin)

The Ultimate Shoes Pack mod is a must-try patch for all sneakerheads in the GTA 5 player base. The mod adds several new shoes, sneakers, and kicks for Franklin Clinton. According to the developer Polkien, the mod includes the following sneaker models:

Air Jordan I(x16)

Air Jordan IV(x14)

Air Jordan V(x12)

Air Jordan VIII(x10)

Air Jordan XII(x8)

Air Jordan XIII(x10)

Air Jordan XXXI(x18)

Air Jordan Spike 40(x8)

Air Jordan Lunar Hyperquickness(x12)

Nike Air Force I(x16)

Nike Air Max I(x16)

Nike Hyperdunk 2014(x16)

Nike Hyperlive(x6)

Nike KD9(x10)

Nike Yeezy 2(x6)

Reebok Pump D-Time(x6)

Although Rockstar Games provides a wide variety of custom apparel by default, the sneaker mod will increase the character's drip game.

4) Hand from the series "Wednesday."

Thing as seen in the mod (Image via She Store)

The Wednesday series is one of Netflix's most recent hit shows, and fans worldwide adore the characters. While Wednesday's Addams stole the spotlight, the hand, officially known as "Thing," also plays a vital role in the story. Thing assists the character in her quest and is a close family member.

To lend a helping hand to GTA 5 players, Modder She Store created the "Hand from the Series "Wednesday" patch, which adds Thing as a wearable element for the in-game character.

3) Cpt. Price From CoD 4 Remastered

Captain Price is one of the most significant characters from the Call of Duty video game series. Fans can rejoice as modder MAESTRE has brought the legendary character to GTA 5. The developer has also included the iconic hat with the character.

Players can now participate in combat missions as Captain Price, improving gameplay and giving the missions a new feel.

You can combine it with other CoD mods for Grand Theft Auto 5 to get a full Call of Duty experience with Rockstar Games' settings.

2) Cristiano Ronaldo

Although GTA 5 is primarily a crime-based game with only a few sports options, football fans can also enjoy it as Cristiano Ronaldo. Modder NovaX 3D Modeling created the Ronaldo patch that adds the real-life football legend to the game.

However, it is merely a skin mod that replaces one of the game's existing protagonists with Christiano Ronaldo. Players cannot play football or perform other football-related maneuvers known to the athlete.

You can only engage in grand theft auto, shooting, fighting, and other activities available to the protagonists.

1) Lionel Messi (Civ/Player)

Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer of all time, and GTA 5 players can play the game as the G.O.A.T. himself with the mod. Developer MAESTRE enhanced the mod to do more than just the activities in the base game.

While Messi can do all the in-game activities, players can dress him up in Barcelona FC's jersey, work out in gyms, and play football with other modded characters.

