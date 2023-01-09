Top 5 pistols in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars

GTA Online is a crime-themed game, and guns are an integral part of the gameplay. Rockstar Games provides a diverse selection of weapons ranging from throwables and melee weapons to military-grade and futuristic weapons. However, pistols are one of the most popular quick weapons among the majority of players.

Each weapon has distinct characteristics and can be used in a variety of ways depending on the situation. Although pistols are not the most powerful weapon in the game, players enjoy them for their small size and accuracy.

While heavy weapons experience intense recoil force, which causes them to lose accuracy at times, pistols are more useful for stealth and sharpshooting.

This article lists the top five pistols in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 pistols to use in GTA Online in 2023

5) WM 29 Pistol

The WM 29 Pistol is one of the most recent GTA Online additions, following the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. It was released with the Festive Surprise update and can be unlocked after completing the Weazel Plaza Shootout event.

The handgun is inspired by the real-life Heckler & Koch P7 pistol used by Hans Gruber in the popular American action film Die Hard. It comes with a 12-round clip by default. Players can equip the gun with a suppressor and a variety of tint options in the Ammu-Nations Store.

4) Pistol

The Hawk & Little Pistol is one of the first weapons that players can obtain in GTA Online. It is also one of the most basic firearms, available for $2,500 from the Ammu-Nation Store. While it comes with a standard 12-round clip, an extended clip can be purchased for $9,175 to increase the capacity to 16 rounds.

It is based on the real-life Taurus PT92AF and has the ability to kill enemies with a single headshot or a few rounds in other parts of the body. Players can also equip it with a flashlight and a suppressor for improved combat results.

3) Combat Pistol

The Hawk & Little Combat Pistol is an upgraded version of the standard Pistol handgun in GTA Online. It is a small, lightweight semi-automatic pistol intended primarily for law enforcement and personal defense. Players can buy it for $3,200 from the Ammu-Nation Store and use it in any situation.

The handgun closely resembles a real-life HK P2000 and Beretta Px4 Storm. It has a slightly higher damage rate, better accuracy, and a little more range than the base model. Similar to Pistol, it comes with a standard 12-round magazine that can be upgraded to a 16-round magazine at the Ammu-Nation Store or any other armory.

2) Heavy Pistol

Heavy Pistol is one of the most powerful handguns in GTA Online, with a high damage rate. It is a semi-automatic pistol with a much larger 18-round magazine. GTA Online players can also equip a 36-round extended magazine. With such ammo capacity and firepower, it is one of the best pistols in the game for use in actual combat situations.

It is loosely based on the real-life Enterprise Wide Body 1911. The weapon costs $3,750 from the Ammu-Nation Store and can be additionally equipped with a flashlight and a suppressor for $1,775 and $12,100, respectively.

1) Double-Action Revolver

The Double-Action Revolver is a souvenir weapon added by Rockstar Games in 2017 to promote the then-unreleased Red Dead Redemption 2 game. Although the firearm is currently available in the game, its design and mechanics are based on the late 1800s and early 1900s.

However, it is one of the most powerful weapons in GTA Online, capable of killing enemies with three to four shots. After completing the Treasure Hunt mission in the game, players will be able to obtain the gun for free from the treasure box.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes