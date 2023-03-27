6 map mods for GTA 5 to add new playable areas

Map mods are one of the most popular modifications in GTA 5, and the modding community has a plethora of them. Although the state of San Andreas is already enormous in size, map expansions add new areas, allowing one to explore beyond the usual landscape. Grand Theft Auto 5 players can also combine them with other mods to improve the overall experience. This article lists six map mods that add new playable areas to the game. While some of them make use of pre-existing locations, others introduce entirely new ones.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. All the mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

6 map mods to truly expand the GTA 5 experience

1) Carson City

Carson City mod is based in Fort Carson, the largest town in Bone County, GTA San Andreas. Modder Abrian19 brought the vintage city from the 3D Universe to the HD Universe, which is located near Sandy Shores covering a large portion of the Alamo Sea.

The mod includes highly detailed buildings, billboards, and other structures inspired by the original game. Players can find bars, fast-food restaurants, hotels, and many other amenities within the area. It also includes a few Easter Eggs that are fun to find.

2) North Yankton House and Stores, Garage, Airport

North Yankton is one of the most popular locations in GTA 5 and is also the first city where the game takes place. However, Rockstar Games restricts access and only allows players to visit twice during the story. To address this issue, modder zamalone created a mod that allows one to freely roam North Yankton.

The entire map is covered in snow, and players can add their own structures to make the location more lively. According to the modder, the patch includes general stores, houses, factories, garages, airports, and more.

3) Cayo Perico Hideout

Similar to North Yankton, Cayo Perico is a popular destination for GTA Online players. Although Rockstar allows players to roam freely to some extent, they must first participate in the Cayo Perico Heist. However, modder flash76's mod allows story mode enthusiasts to visit it anytime.

The mod not only makes Cayo Perico accessible, it also adds a safe house near the existing airport where the protagonists can rest. Aside from that, the entire island is the same and open to exploration.

4) Stab City War Map

New buildings and interiors in Stab City (Image via GTA5-Mods)

Stab City is a prominent Blaine County location home to The Lost MC club. While the location was originally full of trailers, modder DomaX transformed it into a warzone by adding several buildings, cranes, weapons, and other elements.

This mod allows FiveM users to enjoy a battle royale-style experience with others. Several weapons and crates can be found on the roofs of buildings or in secret locations.

5) Dubai Mansions

Burj Khalifa in Los Santos (Image via GTA5-Mods)

Dubai is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the real world, and modder zamalone created this map builder mod to incorporate several famous landmarks into GTA 5. Players can add replicas of the Burj Khalifa, Palm Islands, and many other structures, including regular houses.

The entire map can be built on the sea, and the structures can include surrounding desert areas for authenticity. The mod comes in four different versions, with file sizes ranging from 170 to 305 KB.

6) Ebisu School Course & Driftland

The Ebisu School is a popular racetrack in Japan, and GTA 5 race and drift enthusiasts can use this mod by Moe M to add several custom drift tracks to the game. They can also use various drift cars to show off their skills on the tracks.

The modded area is vast, with parking lots, small houses, racetracks, and plenty of greenery. However, to use the mod, players must first install the OpenIV and FiveM frameworks.

