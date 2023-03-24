GTA 5 fan creates Michael's home using Fortnite Creative 2.0 (UEFN), fans go crazy seeing it

GTA fans have already brought Michael De Santa's luxury house and several other elements from the iconic Grand Theft Auto universe to life in Fortnite's Creative Mode, just a few days after Epic Games released the Fortnite Creative 2.0 (UEFN) tool on March 22, 2023.

UEFN is a revolutionary new game-creation tool that allows freelance developers and those with coding and game design knowledge to create and publish their own custom maps and other gameplay elements in Fortnite. Although Epic Games originally intended for the tool to be used specifically for Fortnite, GTA fans were quick to incorporate the fictional city of Los Santos into the popular game.

Michael De Santa's house from GTA 5 looks incredible in a Fortnite recreation

Ben @videotech_ A result of eight hours of work: Micheal De Santa's mansion ported over to Fortnite using UEFN leveraging Unreal Engine 5's Nanite and Lumen systems.



For legal reasons, this won't be published. A result of eight hours of work: Micheal De Santa's mansion ported over to Fortnite using UEFN leveraging Unreal Engine 5's Nanite and Lumen systems. Truly incredible.For legal reasons, this won't be published. https://t.co/9g5LCoYmNB

On March 24, 2023, Ben (Twitter/@videotech_), a Rockstar Games insider and data miner, tweeted a few images of the De Santa Residence, the house of Grand Theft Auto 5's protagonist Michael De Santa, which was created with the new Fortnite tool.

According to the user, it took them eight hours to recreate the popular mansion using UEFN and Unreal Engine 5's Nanite and Lumen systems. The four images show a strikingly similar version of the De Santa Residence, complete with its iconic garden, gate, and driveway.

De Santa Residence recreation in Fortnite (1/4) (Image via Twitter/@videotech_)

De Santa Residence recreation in Fortnite (2/4) (Image via Twitter/@videotech_)

De Santa Residence recreation in Fortnite (3/4) (Image via Twitter/@videotech_)

De Santa Residence recreation in Fortnite (4/4) (Image via Twitter/@videotech_)

In a subsequent tweet, Ben shared three more images of Michael De Santa's lavish mansion. The second set revealed the roof, tennis court, and backyard swimming pool.

Although this recreation is incredibly well-made and could take any GTA 5 fan on a nostalgic trip, Ben further clarified that the project won't be published in Fortnite for obvious legal reasons. As fans may already know, Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, are extremely strict when it comes to their intellectual properties being used and will potentially issue legal notices to violators.

Fans' reactions to the recreated images

As expected, the images quickly went viral on the social media platform, with GTA fans eagerly reacting to them. While many Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto fans were disappointed that the project wouldn't be released for players to experience, several others praised the effort and suggested the creation of even more such concepts.

Red Nitrate @RedNitrate @videotech_ Spicing up my timeline today Tech keep up the good work my dude @videotech_ Spicing up my timeline today Tech keep up the good work my dude 🔥

lego @scarletlego1 @videotech_ i'm pretty sure you could publish it, just not monetize it @videotech_ i'm pretty sure you could publish it, just not monetize it

Schmitty😼 @ThiccSchmitty @videotech_ Can't wait for all of Los Santos to be recreated @videotech_ Can't wait for all of Los Santos to be recreated

Alfred @alfred12798 @videotech_ This actually feels like a house that could be in fortnite @videotech_ This actually feels like a house that could be in fortnite

In addition to the De Santa residence, fans have also recreated the iconic Grove Street from GTA: San Andreas and the Oppressor Mk II hoverbike from Grand Theft Auto Online using the Creative 2.0 (UEFN) tool.

