GTA San Andreas' Grove Street comes to Fortnite thanks to new Creative 2.0 Unreal Editor (UEFN)

The iconic Grove Street from GTA San Andreas was recently recreated using the newly released Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). Award-winning gaming studio Beyond Creative posted a demo on Twitter on March 22, 2023, showing a glimpse of a jaw-dropping Grove Street made entirely using the next-gen creative experience.

UEFN is a new feature that Fortnite creators can use to build advanced in-game experiences via Unreal Engine.

Grove Street in Fortnite surprisingly looks better than it does in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Beyond Creative has built two new demo experiences for Fortnite, including Grove Street from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

This version of Grove Street looks incredibly detailed, with several noticeable features, including impressive textures, water puddles, and decent draw distance. Players can also see flying aircraft in the sky, making the place look lively.

The gameplay footage makes Grove Street look much better than it does in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Definitive Edition, which sadly didn’t live up to the expectations of many fans around the globe.

UEFN looks set to be a game-changer as it opens the doors for many more creative experiences for the gaming community.

More about Grove Street in GTA San Andreas

The iconic Grove Street is a cul-de-sac in Ganton, Los Santos. Players remember it as the home of GTA San Andreas protagonist Carl “CJ” Johnson. The area is also the main base of operations for the famous Grove Street Families, a gang led by CJ and others.

Many early-game missions start on this street, making it one of the most popular places in the game. Several unique items can also be found in the area, including:

Brass Knuckles

Shovel

Micro SMG

Camera

AK-47

Tec-9

Sawn-off Shotgun

Pistol

Spray Can

Molotov Cocktail

All of these items and more make Grove Street one of the fan-favorite locations in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

