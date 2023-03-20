5 reasons why Rockstar should bring Michael in GTA Online after the Last Dose update

Following the release of The Last Dose update, the GTA community has become increasingly demanding for Michael De Santa to make a comeback.

This Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update has brought many questions to players’ minds. While most players are still trying to figure out the mystery of Dr. Isiah Friedlander's reappearance, some fans are rooting for Michael's return, who is not only connected to the doctor but is also one of the game's most important characters.

However, the gaming studio has shown no signs of doing so, making the wait even longer. This article lists five reasons Rockstar should consider returning Michael to GTA Online for future DLCs.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Friedlander's comeback and 4 other reasons why Michael De Santa should be there in the next DLC

1) Only remaining protagonist of the trio to reappear

The first and most apparent reason fans have been repeating for years is that Michael is the only remaining trio protagonist yet to make his GTA Online debut. Rockstar Games was quick to reintroduce Trevor Philips, and it took them a few years to bring Franklin Clinton back, but Michael's return is still undetermined even after ten years.

The popular multiplayer game is also nearing the end of its lifecycle, and fans want to see the protagonist return to the game before it goes out of style. Despite numerous requests, Michael's whereabouts remain unknown.

2) The resurrection of Dr. Isaiah Friedlander

While fans were already disappointed by Michael's absence from the game, the return of Dr. Isaiah Friedlander has re-ignited the tinderbox, increasing the demand for Michael's return even more.

Dr. Frieldlander was previously believed to be dead in Grand Theft Auto 5, and numerous in-game news and reports confirmed the news. However, he reappeared out of nowhere in GTA Online, perplexing players and Michael's fans. Even his voice actor, Ned Luke, was taken aback when he learned of Friedlander's return.

To balance the ratio, Rockstar Games should bring Michael back in the next or one of the future DLCs.

3) His friends and family are already in GTA Online

Many of De Santa's friends and family members have already been present in the multiplayer version of the game for years. Michael's partner-in-crime, Lester Crest, his son Jimmy De Santa, his daughter Tracey De Santa, and several others made their GTA Online debuts long ago.

Although his wife Amanda is also absent from the game, Tracey and Jimmy's immaturity implies that both still live with their parents, indicating that Michael is also there somewhere in Los Santos.

4) An ideal criminal mentor

Despite being a notorious criminal, Michael De Santa is a sympathetic man who has a soft heart and will guide anyone who seeks his assistance. GTA Online is one of the most miniature beginner-friendly games, and he could be a great mentor to new players who jump into the game amidst all the chaos and missions.

Despite the game's old age, thousands of new players join it daily. Rockstar should consider making him a meteor figure for new players to help them jump-start their criminal empire.

5) To utilize the underrated Vinewood industry of Los Santos

Michael could mentor new GTA Online players and be a mission provider for the experienced lot. The Vinewood industry in Los Santos has much potential yet to be utilized in the game.

Therefore, Rockstar should introduce a new DLC exclusively featuring Michael De Santa. The character could be introduced as a movie producer who offers similar-themed missions and errands. The game hasn't received any new heists in over two years, and Michael's DLC is an excellent opportunity to fill the void.

