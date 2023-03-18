GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose update is now live, and players can jump into the new psychedelic experience right away. While many players have already completed the chapter and received their rewards, others are yet to begin their journey.

Although the update is a significant addition to the game, the Grand Theft Auto Online community has mixed feelings about it.

Rockstar Games hyped up the Los Santos Drug Wars: The Last Dose update and even ran paid promotions across all social media platforms. However, the community is not pleased with the result, and one player even claims that Fortnite's updates are better than the most recent GTA Online update.

InfinityBesk @InfinityBesk @videotech_ Fortnite does updates better then GTA Online could ever imagine doing @videotech_ Fortnite does updates better then GTA Online could ever imagine doing

Many fans also agreed with the statement and shared their thoughts on the execution of The Last Dose update.

GTA Online fans are not happy with The Last Dose missions

On March 18, 2023, Ben (Twitter/@videotech_), a well-known Rockstar Games insider and data miner, shared a review of the Grand Theft Auto Online: The Last Dose update on Twitter. The user critically evaluated the update's content and stated that while some of the missions are enjoyable, others repeat a pattern from previous missions in the franchise.

Ben @videotech_ Just completed The Last Dose. The forth mission was super fun. Everything else was subpar and too scripted.



Go to point A > Kill enemies



Go to point B > Kill enemies



… repeat, repeat.



I hope GTAVI Online gets rid of this outdated mission design. Just completed The Last Dose. The forth mission was super fun. Everything else was subpar and too scripted. Go to point A > Kill enemies Go to point B > Kill enemies … repeat, repeat. I hope GTAVI Online gets rid of this outdated mission design.

According to Ben, the missions feel scripted and have been following the same pattern for a long time. They deemed this method obsolete and requested that the gaming studio take a different approach in GTA 6.

Ben @videotech_ South America references were interesting tho South America references were interesting tho 👀

Ben also praised Rockstar Games for creatively incorporating South American references into the missions. This may refer to the upcoming title's female protagonist Lucia, who is rumored to be of Latin origin.

One user, Woozie (Twitter/Joe_Chills), described The Last Dose missions as "generic and boring," adding that they were distracted by other things during gameplay.

Woozie 🦅 @Joe_Chills @videotech_ Very boring and generic overall, I did not enjoy any of it. Found myself scrolling Reddit waiting for it to end @videotech_ Very boring and generic overall, I did not enjoy any of it. Found myself scrolling Reddit waiting for it to end

Another user, Nathaniel Darcy (Twitter/NCaslor), said the franchise has been following the same drive-and-shoot gameplay strategy and that the upcoming game might follow suit.

Nathaniel Darcy @NCaslor @videotech_ This is what GTA is….drive here shoot people repeat repeat GTA 6 will be no different…what are you expecting really? @videotech_ This is what GTA is….drive here shoot people repeat repeat GTA 6 will be no different…what are you expecting really?

Meanwhile, popular GTA YouTuber Robbin Rams (Twitter/RobbinRams) stated that Rockstar Games recently hired new people for mission design.

Robbin Rams🐏 @RobbinRams @videotech_ recently there where job openings for mission design for Rockstargames @videotech_ recently there where job openings for mission design for Rockstargames😂

Another user, Jim (Twitter/JimLvels), shared a photo comparing the Last Dose 5 - BDKD mission from Grand Theft Auto Online and the Stowaway mission from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. The image clearly shows that Rockstar Games recycled the latter mission and included it in the multiplayer game.

According to user SoraFan23 (Twitter/VanitasFan26), mission designs are frequently repeated, and the developers should add more creative missions to GTA Online.

SoraFan23 @VanitasFan26 @videotech_ Yeah this mission structure is so overused. They really need to be more creative in their mission designs. @videotech_ Yeah this mission structure is so overused. They really need to be more creative in their mission designs.

However, user jordon apple (Twitter/jordon30791944) said they are happy that the gaming studio is not putting much effort into the multiplayer game. They added that its developers should focus on the next installment instead.

jordon apple @jordon30791944 @videotech_ I’m honestly glad they are not putting in a lot of effort into these. All of the effort should go to gta6 @videotech_ I’m honestly glad they are not putting in a lot of effort into these. All of the effort should go to gta6

Although Grand Theft Auto Online updates are becoming smaller and less interesting, players should keep in mind that the game is nearly a decade old and is nearing the end of its lifespan. Rockstar Games prioritized the development of GTA 6 a long time ago, and all future updates to the multiplayer game will be smaller than before.

