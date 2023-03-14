5 reasons why GTA 6 should get a DLC like The Ballad of Gay Tony from GTA 4

GTA 6 is one of the most discussed topics in the gaming community, and the hype surrounding it is far from over. While Rockstar Games has been tight-lipped about almost every aspect of the game, insiders have recently claimed that the upcoming title will have a slew of minor installments in the form of DLCs.

Single-player DLCs are not a new concept, as Grand Theft Auto has two of them: The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony. While the quantity and content of Grand Theft Auto 6's DLCs are unknown, many fans are advocating for one similar to The Ballad of Gay Tony from GTA 4.

This article lists five reasons GTA 6 should have a DLC like The Ballad of Gay Tony from Grand Theft Auto 4.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Introduction of new characters and other reasons Rockstar Games should include a DLC like The Ballad of Gay Tony in GTA 6

1) To keep the game updated and relevant

The first and most important reason is to keep the game up to date with the latest events and occurrences. DLCs, in general, give games a fresh feel by introducing new content from the modern period. The Ballad of Gay Tony was one of the Episodes from Liberty City's most successful DLCs, and it greatly improved the base game's standards.

Rockstar Games should also include a similar DLC in GTA 6 a few years after its release to keep the game relevant and players engaged.

2) To execute feedback from the player base

DLCs are a great way for game developers to incorporate what players want into existing gameplay. Rockstar Games already uses this technique in Grand Theft Auto Online, where each DLC includes the most requested features from the player base.

GTA 6 may also have several features that can be changed and faults that can be fixed through DLCs. The Ballad of Gay Tony is a great example of how the gaming studio expertly sealed all of the shortcomings in the base game and provided a satisfying conclusion to the Liberty City saga.

3) To introduce new characters and protagonists

Grand Theft Auto 4 has three protagonists: Niko Bellic, Johnny Klebitz, and Luis Fernando Lopez. Although the latter two are not considered mainstream protagonists in the franchise, they are an integral part of the series. The Lost and Damned introduced Johnny, and The Ballad of Gay Tony introduced Luis.

Although GTA 6 will feature two new protagonists, fans would like to see several existing characters return to future titles. DLCs are a fantastic way to do this. Rockstar Games could use characters like Michael De Santa and Niko Bellic or introduce a new persona altogether.

4) To provide a new angle to the standard storyline

The Ballad of Gay Tony closed many plot holes in GTA 4 while also providing a fresh take on the game. Some missions that had previously been carried out from Niko Bellic's perspective were reintroduced from Luis Fernando Lopez's point of view. The DLC also gave a definite ending to the plot.

Although GTA 6's story is currently unknown to the masses, Rockstar Games could add some intriguing twists to it and address them later as separate DLCs. The game is said to have numerous locations. Each location could have its own DLC with a plot to supplement the main storyline.

5) To test new features for future games

GTA 6 is currently in development, and Grand Theft Auto 7 is out of the question. The Ballad of Gay Tony introduced many features to the game that became standard in subsequent titles. Tanks, helicopter fights, night clubs, etc., are now an integral part of Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant.

Similarly, the upcoming installment could also use DLCs to test new features for future games. Once implemented, Rockstar Games can use player input to make the required changes.

