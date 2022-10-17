5 places that the GTA 6 map should include

The setting for GTA 6 is almost certain to be Vice City, with Rockstar Games bringing its iconic retro city back to life in the HD universe. It goes without saying that the new game will have an entirely new map and set of locations, but fans have been speculating about whether or not some prominent places will make an appearance.

The recent leaks provided a glimpse into the upcoming game but were not enough to determine all the locations. Until the official release, fans can only rely on conjecture, speculation, and the glimpses they get from the leaks.

This article lists five places Rockstar Games should add to the GTA 6 map.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 new and iconic locations that should be added to the GTA 6 map

1) Ocean Beach

Ocean Beach to Vice City is the equivalent of Grove Street to San Andreas. Players adore this iconic location because it is where they spend most of the game's early moments. Fans can relive their fondest 1980s memories on Ocean Drive, at the Ocean View Hotel, and on the beach itself.

Ocean Beach is a major landmark in Vice City. Protagonist Tommy Vercetti resides at the Ocean View Hotel, from which he establishes his criminal network. Fans of the series would be thrilled if Rockstar included this landmark in GTA 6, allowing them to relive their favorite moments from Vice City.

2) Disney World

Disney World is a real-life location based in Orlando, Florida. The iconic landmark serves as a theme park for Disney fans. While it is not yet included in the GTA universe, Rockstar should consider including it in the upcoming game.

However, fans should not expect an exact replica of Disney World in the game, even if one is added. Rockstar is well-known for making minor adjustments to real-world locations to fit the satirical tone of the Grand Theft Auto series.

The real-life Santa Monica Pier appeared in GTA 5 as Del Perro Pier. Similarly, with a few tweaks, fans hope that Disney World will debut in the upcoming game.

3) Malibu Club

Malibu Club is one of the first Nightclubs in the GTA series. While Grand Theft Auto Online features several Nightclubs for players, including their own, Rockstar should add this landmark to the upcoming game as a tribute to the classic games.

The club appears in Vice City Stories and Vice City Definitive Edition, and players hope the developers will incorporate this location in GTA 6. For Tommy, the club is one of his primary sources of income in Vice City. It also unlocks various missions to progress through the story. To gratify the fans, Grand Theft Auto 6 should include at least a few missions in it.

4) Everglades National Park

Everglades National Park is a popular tourist destination located in Florida. The allure of the region's forests, wetlands, and wildlife draws sightseers from all over the world. Airboat rides are a common means of transportation inside the National Park.

GTA 6 leaks also show an airboat in the game. While Rockstar has not confirmed the details of the leaks, it is most likely that the vehicle will appear in the upcoming game. Although the airboat is seen inside the airport, the devs should add the Everglades National Park to the game to match the scene perfectly.

5) Starfish Island

Starfish Island is another important location in the middle of the Vice City map. The island has an oval-shaped land mass with opulent mansions and sprawling estates. Later in Vice City, Tommy moves to the Vercetti Estate mansion, which sprawls across a large portion of the island.

Rockstar should consider including the island in the upcoming game as well. The location can be a tourist attraction or a safe house for the characters.

