Top 5 free open-world games like GTA 5 in 2023 (PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, One)

GTA games are the pioneers of open-world gaming, and GTA 5 is the pinnacle of it. Rockstar Games has created a massive and intricately detailed living and breathing virtual world that only a few other modern video games can compete with.

While the 2013 title is a paid game with a number of best-selling records, there are other open-world games that are free to play. Although many feel that these free games pale in comparison to the offerings of GTA 5, players still enjoy them for what they provide.

This article lists the five best open-world games similar to GTA 5 that PlayStation, Xbox, and PC gamers can play for free in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Apex Legends, PUBG: Battlegrounds, and three other free open-world games that are alternatives to GTA 5 in 2023

5) Warframe

Available platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Warframe is a third-person shooter developed and published by Digital Extremes Studios. It was released on March 25, 2013, a few months before GTA 5. The game has both single-player and online multiplayer modes to explore its vast futuristic open world.

It features a silent pseudo-protagonist called Warframe, who is an anthropomorphous biomechanical combat unit. Players can use supernatural agility, special abilities, and futuristic weapons. They can progress through the story by winning various alien battles and unlocking unique weapons and suits. The game also offers the option to join forces with three other players to fight alongside the 50 million Tenno in the Origin System.

4) Apex Legends

Available platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, and iOS.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play online battle royale game in which players can form alliances with others or engage in PvP deathmatches with them. Similar to GTA 5, it has vast open-world maps to explore while fighting in battles.

As they progress through the game, players can unlock legendary characters with powerful abilities, new weapons, and other benefits that will aid them in combat. In addition to 60-person battle royale matches, the game includes limited-time modes and takeover missions such as Stay Inside The Ring, Get Your Loot On, Last Squad Standing, and many more.

3) Genshin Impact

Available platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, and iOS.

If you are a fan of anime or other Japanese cartoons, Genshin Impact is one of the best games for you to try.

It is an action role-playing game developed and published by miHoYo, a Chinese gaming studio. It has single-player and multiplayer modes in which players can take on the roles of multiple characters.

While GTA 5 only has three switchable characters, Genshin Impact has four characters that players can switch between during combat. This enables the user to use a variety of strategies and skills from the selected character to defeat the enemy.

2) Fortnite

Available platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, MacOS, Android, and iOS.

Fortnite is currently one of the most popular battle royale games with a massive playerbase. It has a large open world and is very up-to-date with pop-culture inclusions similar to GTA 5. You can play as the default character or choose from a variety of skins, including Geralt, Hulk, Doom Slayer, and many others.

1) PUBG: Battlegrounds

Available platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, and iOS.

PUBG: Battlegrounds is an open-world battle royale game developed by PUBG Studios and published across multiple platforms by three different publishers. Although the game is primarily about survival, players can also explore the map on foot, motorcycles, four-wheelers, and hand gliders.

The game's graphics are also very realistic. Similar to GTA 5, it includes a variety of locations such as urban centers, forests, deserts, water bodies, and many more.

