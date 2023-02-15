GTA 5 stock market guide (2023) - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X/S

GTA 5 is one of the most realistic video games ever created, and it has amassed a massive fan base as a result. Interestingly, the developer, Rockstar Games, has included several real-life simulation elements in the game, with the stock market being one of them. It is one of the hidden treasures that most players overlook.

Although the game provides subtle hints to players to use the stock market as dialogs, notifications, and in-game advertisements, its functions are slightly complicated and players can lose their hard-earned money if they use it incorrectly.

This article will provide a basic guide on how to get started with the stock market in GTA 5 in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

How to manipulate the stock market to earn maximum profits in GTA 5 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S

The GTA 5 Story Mode stock markets function quite similarly to real-world trading, but only affects the in-game economy. Presently, Rockstar Games offers two stock exchange markets for players to use: Liberty City National (LCN) Exchange and BAWSAQ.

While the LCN Exchange depends entirely on the plot and can only be manipulated by in-game events, the BAWSAQ market is a community-driven stock market that functions based on how other players affect the stocks.

Additionally, GTA 5 players should remember that the latter works independently on each platform. Since Rockstar Games doesn't provide cross-platform functionality, PC players cannot manipulate the console stock market and vice versa.

Furthermore, when it comes to consoles, PlayStation 4 players cannot manipulate the BAWSAQ of the PlayStation 5, and Xbox One players cannot manipulate the stock market of the Xbox Series X|S.

To maximize profits from the Liberty City National Exchange market, GTA 5 players can use Lester Crest's payphone assassination missions. While the story offers these missions in the early-to-middle stages of the game, players can and must save them for a later time to reap the greatest rewards.

To advance in the storyline, you must first complete the mission, The Hotel Assassination. Before you do so, buy and hold Betta Pharmaceuticals (BET) stocks. After completing this mission, save the game several times as Franklin and then sell the holdings when the return percentage is around 50%.

Additionally, you can purchase Bilkinton Research (BIL) stocks as Trevor and save the game six to eight times until your profit is over 80%. Once you've reached this point, sell the holdings.

Next up, GTA 5 players must wait until the game's storyline concludes and select 'The Third Way' option. Once finished, play as Michael and follow the steps below:

Wait until you receive the payment and an email from Donald Percival Buy Merryweather (MER) stocks Save the game multiple times as Trevor Sell when the growth rate exceeds 70%

Furthermore, players can make use of Lester’s Multi-Target Assassination missions to manipulate the market. To maximize one's profits, follow the steps below:

Buy Debonaire (DEB) stocks before the mission Save the game multiple times as Franklin and sell the stocks when profit is around 35% Buy Redwood (REC) stocks Save the game six to eight times as Trevor Reload the save file and save it again Sell the stocks when profit is over 100%

The Vice Assassination mission can also help GTA 5 players make money by following the steps below:

Buy Fruit (FRT) stocks before the mission After the mission, save the game as Franklin four to six times and sell the stocks when profit is around 25% Buy Facade (FAC) stocks Save the game as Trevor six to eight times and sell the stocks when profit is over 25%

Before you start the Bus Assassination mission, you must remember not to buy or sell any stocks in GTA 5. Once the mission is finished, purchase Vapid (VAP) stocks, save the game four to eight times as Trevor, and sell the holdings when the profit is around 90%.

Before the Construction Assassination mission, purchase GoldCoast (GCD) stocks. Once finished, save the game three or four times while you're playing as Franklin and sell them when profits are around 50%.

The final investment must be made before the first Hitch List random event in GTA 5. Purchase Tinkle (TNK) stocks before embarking on this mission. Once done, save the game as Franklin multiple times and sell the holdings when the profit is around 30%.

