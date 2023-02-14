5 best Harry Potter mods for GTA 5 that bring the magic of Hogwarts Legacy to Los Santos

The recently released Hogwarts Legacy is the new talk of the town, and GTA fans want to experience the wizarding world as well. While there are many bizarre things in Grand Theft Auto 5, such as futuristic weapons, flying cars, motorcycles, aliens, and ghosts, magic is not one of them.

However, the modding community has already prepared several Harry Potter-themed mods that bring a magical experience to Los Santos. These mods can completely transform the city into a world of witches and wizards, where everyone can fly around on magical broomsticks and cast spells with their wands.

For Grand Theft Auto players who are also fans of Harry Potter, this article highlights five mods for GTA 5 that offer an alternative experience outside the walls of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. These mods provide a unique and enjoyable way to merge the two worlds.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. All the mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

Harry Potter wand, Nimbus broomstick, and three other mods for a magical experience in GTA 5.

1) Harry Potter Character Package

The first rule of bringing the Hogwarts Legacy experience to life is to dress as a witch or wizard, preferably Harry Potter himself. To fulfill this requirement, modder [email protected] created the Harry Potter Character Package patch, which adds several characters from the wizarding world to GTA 5.

It is a character-replacing mod that substitutes the protagonists with wizards from the Harry Potter series. Characters such as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ronald Weasley, Griphook the Goblin, and a Troll have been added by the developers. Players can roam the streets of Los Santos like witches and wizards and unleash chaos.

2) Harry Potter Wand

The next step is to obtain a magic wand. GTA 5 players can obtain the weapon by installing the Harry Potter Wand patch created by modder Meth0d. It replaces the Flare Gun skin with a magic wand while keeping all of its functionalities.

Players can point and shoot their wands at enemies and NPCs. It emits a red flare that is very similar to the actual wand spell, and it also lights any direct contact with fire. Since the Flare Gun has limited ammo, the modder suggested that players use their mod menus to enable unlimited ammo cheats.

3) Nimbus 2016 (Harry Potter Broomstick)

Once you've obtained the wand, the next step is to get your hands on a magical broomstick. The Nimbus series of broomsticks is very popular among Potterheads, and modder Sg_Mods created the Nimbus 2016 mod, which adds a similar broomstick to GTA 5.

It replaces the Dinka Akuma motorcycle with a Nimbus broomstick. While the original motorcycle can only be driven on roads, the modded vehicle can fly through the air as well as drive on the road. The broomstick also has Akuma's head and tail lights, which make it easier to drive in the dark.

4) 1959 Ford Anglia from Harry Potter

While the Nimbus is a fantastic tool for transportation, you can also explore Los Santos in the Flying Ford Anglia, which the Weasley family initially owned. Developer Cyber Modder created the 1959 Ford Anglia from the Harry Potter patch, which brings a replica of the vehicle.

While the magical car can fly in the wizarding universe, fans in GTA 5 can only drive it on the ground. However, the developer added dual boosts as well as several color customization options. Players can personalize and use the vehicle as they see fit.

5) Voldemort Spells Mod from Harry Potter

To top it all off, GTA 5 players can wield the powers of Lord Voldemort and wreak havoc on Los Santos. The Voldemort Spells Mod allows players to cast powerful spells that instantly destroy anything they target. You can also fly around the map by transforming into a ghostly cloud like the Dark Lord.

Poll : 0 votes