5 GTA Liberty City Stories characters that deserve a comeback

GTA Liberty City Stories is one of the most popular games in the Liberty City plot line. The title is a prequel to the events of Grand Theft Auto Advance and Grand Theft Auto 3, and it also adds to Liberty City's lore. It holds a special place in the hearts of players, especially GTA 3 fans.

Although the game was overshadowed by other mainstream titles in the series, it still has an appealing storyline, interesting characters, and a great game arch that proves its worth among other titles.

While Rockstar Games has moved to the HD Universe, which is very different from the 3D Universe of Liberty City Stories, there are some characters who deserve to be brought back into the series. This article lists five characters from the game who should be brought into the modern era.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

1) Toni Cipriani

Toni Cipriani is the main character in GTA Liberty City Stories and a "made man" of the Leone Crime Family. The plot of the game revolves around his return to Liberty City and his adventures there. Upon arrival, he assists his boss Salvatore Leone in eliminating rival families and gangs in the city, leading the Leone Family to become the city's dominant Mafia organization.

Toni is a man of hard work and skill who starts at the bottom and rose to the rank of Caporegime, a captain of soldiers, within the Leone Family. He is devoted to Salvatore Leone and his criminal organization and would go to any length to defend their dominance and reputation.

While Toni’s whereabouts are unknown after the events of GTA 3, players would love to see him come back to the spotlight once again.

2) Donald Love

Donald Love is one of the most powerful and well-liked characters in the Grand Theft Auto series. The character first appeared in Liberty City Stories (according to the timeline) and continues to appear in GTA 3 and Vice City. There are also traces of him in HD Universe games in the form of newspaper articles and photographs.

He is a multibillionaire businessman who has also made a name for himself in the media. However, because of his activities, he is constantly on the run. Donald is an ally of both Toni Cipriani and Claude, and he relied on their assistance to flee his pursuers.

While his fate is unknown following the events of GTA 3, Easter Eggs in the HD Universe hints at his existence.

3) Mrs. Cipriani

Mrs. Cipriani, also known as Ma Cipriani, is the protagonist Toni Cipriani's mother and a minor adversary to the character. She is a strong and independent woman who owns the Momma's Restaurante in Saint Mark's neighborhood.

She always despises Toni for his criminal affiliations and wants him to live like a simple man. It would be interesting to see her reappear with the protagonist since the latter moves on with her in the series.

4) Maria Latore

Maria Latore is Salvatore Leone's wife and a deuteragonist in GTA 3. She is Toni's ally and participates in various activities and missions with him. Coming from a Mafia crime family, she has become a defining figure in the series.

While her status is uncertain following the events of GTA 3, fans would love to see her return to the series and showcase her dominant personality as she did before.

5) Jane Hopper

Jane Hopper is a minor antagonist and a corrupt police officer in GTA Liberty City Stories who puts the Leone Family under pressure to carry out her plans.

Although Toni eventually defeats the character, her brief appearance in the game paints a vivid picture of the character in the series.

