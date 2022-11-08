5 GTA antagonists who are pure evil

The GTA franchise has some of the best antagonists in the gaming world. Despite being fictional characters, fans' resentment towards them highlights how evil they are in the games.

Each title in the series has its own set of antagonists who leverage the protagonists' lives. These characters manipulate players so much that their deaths become a source of joy for many.

This article lists five antagonists who were completely evil during their time in their respective GTA games.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. It also contains spoilers for the games listed.

Jerry Martinez, Catalina, and 3 other GTA antagonists who players consider to be the most evil of them all

1) Frank Tenpenny - GTA San Andreas

Frank Tenpenny is a Los Santos police officer and the main antagonist in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. He is also one of the most despised characters in the franchise.

Tenpenny portrays himself as an evil anarchist right from the beginning. Players get a glimpse of his nature in the game's very first mission, and he grows more evil as the story progresses.

Tenpenny is the main cause of Carl "CJ" Johnson's misery after he returns from Liberty City. He is a self-centered, power-hungry, and corrupt lawman who will kill his allies for his own gain.

Tenpenny's death is one of the most satisfying scenes in San Andreas, and CJ's dialog, "See you around, officer," has become one of the game's most celebrated phrases.

2) Jerry Martinez - GTA Vice City Stories

Many players may not know him, but Jerry Martinez is the main antagonist in Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories. He is a Sergeant and one of Victor Vance's senior officers.

Despite being a defense personnel, Martinez is involved in numerous criminal activities and frequently uses his coworkers to carry them out. He was the reason for Victor's dismissal after he wrongfully framed the protagonist. He eventually met his fate and was killed by Victor during a gunfight.

Those who have played Vice City Stories and are familiar with Martinez frequently compare him to Frank Tenpenny.

3) Steve Haines - GTA 5

Steve Haines is the second antagonist in Grand Theft Auto 5. He is yet another iteration of an evil lawman in the franchise.

While Devin Weston is the main antagonist of the title, Haines torments players for almost the entire game. Despite his position as a federal officer, he is involved in a variety of illegal activities and will go to any length to clear his path.

Haines abused his powers and tortured all three protagonists for a long time before being killed by Trevor Philips during the story's climax.

4) Catalina - GTA 3

Catalina is the most evil and chaotic woman in the Grand Theft Auto series. She appeared in two games, San Andreas and GTA 3, and is the main antagonist in the latter. Claude's fans despise her and are relieved that she is no longer alive after what she did to him.

Catalina is a cold-blooded, loud-mouthed murderer who cannot be trusted by anyone, including her lovers. She has a history of betraying and killing her partners and is frequently involved in criminal activities. In San Andreas, she gained Claude's trust and eventually attempted to kill him in Grand Theft Auto 3.

5) Lance Vance - GTA Vice City

Lance Vance is one of the antagonists in Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

While other villains revealed their true identities early in the game, Lance betrayed Tommy Vercetti towards the end after being his ally for almost the entire game.

Lance has always been a stressful companion for his colleagues. Even during the events of Vice City Stories, Victor encountered numerous difficulties because of him.

However, Tommy gave Lance his fair share of justice by killing the troublemaker in Vice City.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes