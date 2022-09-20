5 leaked GTA 6 features that have fans excited about the game

The recent GTA 6 leaks have sent the internet into a frenzy, and fans are excited about the game's new features. Although Rockstar has issued a statement regarding the leaks, not all aspects have been addressed.

However, fans speculated that all the improvements and features shown in the leaked clips are genuine and will be included in the game. Rockstar is known for making massive changes to the game before they are released, so there is no certainty at this time.

This article will go over five leaked features that fans are looking forward to seeing in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions. Listings are not in any order.

Five GTA 6 leaks that made the anticipation thrilling for the fans

1) Vice City

Seeing Vice City in a different avatar was one of the first and most eagerly anticipated features of GTA 6. Even though the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy gives us a taste of what the city could look like in an HD environment, we are all aware of the backlash these renders faced.

Recent leaks have provided a hopeful glimpse into the improved iconic city. The fresh new look and modern-day establishments similar to Vice City drew the most attention, and fans will be eager to explore them when the game is released.

2) Female Protagonist

A July Bloomberg report stated that GTA 6 will feature a female protagonist, and Rockstar will be introducing a female lead character for the first time ever. While Grand Theft Auto Online allows players to play as female characters, this story-mode depiction will be a first for the gaming company.

The leaked footage demonstrates Lucia, a Latina female character, proving that all of the leaks and rumors were true. Fans are excited as they got a glimpse of the character's personality and actions, as well as some new gameplay mechanics that may appear in the game.

3) Improved AI

The clips revealed a promising improvement in GTA 6's AI. The AI in Grand Theft Auto 5 is among the best in the genre, but many fans would like to see some improvements. While some players prefer the Euphoria Engine AI from GTA 4, others prefer the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE) AI from RDR 2.

While it is still unknown which game engine was used in the clips, the AI clearly indicates the RAGE AI implementation. NPCs react in more realistic and varied ways than in previous games. They also bring the protagonist into the conversation and wait for their response.

Fans want this AI to be present in the final gameplay and are eager to experience it further.

4) Robberies

In the GTA series, stealing from and looting stores is not uncommon. Fans praised San Andreas for including a slightly improved robbing system in the game. However, Grand Theft Auto 5 only allows it in convenience stores only.

Fans are excited as the leaks show an ever-improved version of the robbing mechanism in the game. Lucia can be seen looting a restaurant where NPCs are being held hostage.

They are terrified and pleading for their lives. The entire scene looks fantastic, and fans have been praising it ever since.

5) Eagle Eye from RDR2

Eagle Eye may be present in GTA 6. One of the clips shows a character performing a similar skill while holding a gun. Although it is unknown whether this new shooting mechanism is a special ability for the character or Eagle Eye from Red Dead Redemption 2, gamers are excited.

Among the many features of RDR 2, the Eagle Eye ability is a fan favorite. Players love it because it helps them to easily hunt down and kill enemies in the game.

