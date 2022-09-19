5 alleged GTA 6 leaks that look too good to be fake

GTA 6 leaks are currently all over the internet. The hacker who leaked the alleged gameplay footage has marked a significant milestone in the game's anticipation.

Although the term "GTA 6 leaks" has been used on the internet before, recent leaks of footage and responses from other reliable sources have led some users to believe that they are accurate. Many of the earlier hypotheses and predictions have also come to pass with these leaks.

This article lists five bits of information that have been leaked and appear to be true at the moment.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions. Listings are not in any order.

Five GTA 6 leaks that are good enough to be convincing

1) Dual Characters

This was most likely one of the first leaks. While GTA 5 introduces three protagonists, GTA 6 may limit itself to two, with one exception. A female protagonist will be added to the game for the first time in Grand Theft Auto games.

Earlier leaks suggested a twin brother-sister duo, but recent leaks show a white male named Jason and a Latina female named Lucia. Although the protagonists' names, appearances, and other details have not been officially confirmed, the dual character execution is most likely real.

2) Based in Vice City

One of the first and most widely circulated fan theories about GTA 6 was that it would be based in Vice City. Despite the lack of official confirmation, fans are almost certain that Rockstar will bring this iconic city to the HD universe.

Recent leaks have also convinced players that the game will be set in Vice City. The atmosphere, trees, and other environmental elements all appear to point to a Vice City setting.

Rockstar has introduced two or three games in each of its cities. Cities from earlier games are also represented in the HD universe. However, Vice City has not yet been released in HD.

3) Robberies

Robberies are not uncommon in the Grand Theft Auto series. The word 'theft' appears in the name itself. While San Andreas has slightly better store access and robbery opportunities, GTA 5 only allows you to rob convenience stores.

GTA 6 is expected to deliver improved gameplay and enhanced robbery mechanics, and recent video leaks confirm this. While the dialog in the clips is a little sketchy and appears to be scripted, the other executions look pretty convincing and real.

Players are very excited about this improved experience and expect to see it in the original game.

4) Modern-day timeline

All of the other Grand Theft Auto games are set at earlier times than their release date. The games dated back 30-40 years and were still flawlessly executed. However, with the passage of time, players now prefer GTA 6 to be set in the present.

Game leaks also point to the same idea. NPCs can be heard in the clips discussing Jay Norris in relation to the Facebook scandal. There is also a reference to WhatsApp, which is depicted as "WhatUp!"

Other than that, the character's and other NPCs' appearances likewise seem to be contemporary and not based on the ’80s or ’90s.

5) Advanced NPC Behaviors

GTA 5's NPC actions and reactions are decent, though not as genuine as those in Grand Theft Auto 4. Players desire improved NPC answers in the new game, and some even advocate for Red Dead Redemption 2-style reactions.

Fans are excited as leaked footage shows an improved NPC mechanism. They will react more realistically and will occasionally include the protagonist in their conversations. The execution is also of Rockstar quality and is very persuasive.

However, it is a little shady, and might have been staged by the leaker or whoever produced the video. Players can only hope that these enhancements will be there in the forthcoming game.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far