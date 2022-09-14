GTA 6 fans are desperate to see hints where there are none

Rockstar Games has made GTA fans wait so long for the next installment that it's been almost a decade since the last game came out. Although Rockstar teased about Grand Theft Auto 6 via a tweet in February this year, no further information has come out yet.

This has made fans even more prudent, and various concepts, fan theories, and conspiracies have emerged. From obvious things to ridiculous elements, fans have begun considering everything as a hint for the next game. This article features a recently surfaced fan theory that makes no sense but for fans to laugh.

GTA 6 fan theory which is based on a hilarious hint

Recently, a tweet appeared from a handle titled GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS, where they put up a fan theory based on an official poster from Rockstar. The tweet reads:

“Possibly GTA 6 hint found. R* teased VI shape and it's '2/3 ways in development' and 'is going to release soon'. Take it with a grain of salt.”

The tweet shared two images, one with a cropped image of the Nightclub poster from Grand Theft Auto Online that reads, “This looks SUS.” Another image put forward an elaborate theory based on the poster.

A prediction about Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Twitter/GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS)

User pureNumberrNine has said that the glass held by the protagonist in the pictures resembles the shape of a V, i.e., number 5. The knife, on the other hand, resembles the letter "i" in capital form. Putting them together makes Roman numeral VI, which is 6 for Grand Theft Auto 6.

A user puts an elaborated theory about Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Twitter/GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS)

The user claims Rockstar is indirectly teasing the ongoing process of the game. The theory also suggests that the glass is filled with 2/3 portions of its capacity and hints that Rockstar has completed two-thirds of the game's development.

Fans were stunned after seeing this theory and the reasoning behind it. While many have just laughed out loud, some users have pointed out the flaws in the theory's logic. One user said that the glass and the wine look nothing like VI but IV.

DS_FURIOUSITY @DS_Furiousity @NEWSLEAKSGTAS Y'all need to stop on these assumptions. It's possible this could be true but, also if the case was true wouldn't he be holding the glass in the right hand and the knife in the other to make VI cuz the way he is positioned reading right from left its IV. @NEWSLEAKSGTAS Y'all need to stop on these assumptions. It's possible this could be true but, also if the case was true wouldn't he be holding the glass in the right hand and the knife in the other to make VI cuz the way he is positioned reading right from left its IV.

Another user suggested that there is no need to fantasize about everything for Grand Theft Auto 6. They pointed out the obvious in the picture and urged others to wait till the release of the game.

Ommo @yoshiexploshiii @NEWSLEAKSGTAS i really don't understand why everything has to be looked into with incredible detail just to prove a 'point' about the next gta game. at the end of the day, it's just a dude holding a wine glass and a knife. just let the game release on its own, stuff like this means nothing lol @NEWSLEAKSGTAS i really don't understand why everything has to be looked into with incredible detail just to prove a 'point' about the next gta game. at the end of the day, it's just a dude holding a wine glass and a knife. just let the game release on its own, stuff like this means nothing lol

One fan pointed out the hilarious nature of such theories and leaks and appreciated the post's entertaining aspect.

Vasile @vasilemelnic this is one of the most hilarious GTA 6 hints I've seen in a while. At this point I don't care if it's just your fantasy, imagination or maybe some God knows what insider at R* told you this. Just keep us entertained while you're still at it. @NEWSLEAKSGTAS Bro,this is one of the most hilarious GTA 6 hints I've seen in a while. At this point I don't care if it's just your fantasy, imagination or maybe some God knows what insider at R* told you this. Just keep us entertained while you're still at it. @NEWSLEAKSGTAS Bro, 😂😂😂this is one of the most hilarious GTA 6 hints I've seen in a while. At this point I don't care if it's just your fantasy, imagination or maybe some God knows what insider at R* told you this. Just keep us entertained while you're still at it.

Taking jest, another user posted their theory about what players will get from Rockstar Games this year.

Jorge Rodrigues @jmrodrigues78 @NEWSLEAKSGTAS All i see is the character holding the knife with the middle finger! That's Rockstar saying that's all we gonna get this year, lol. @NEWSLEAKSGTAS All i see is the character holding the knife with the middle finger! That's Rockstar saying that's all we gonna get this year, lol.

Rockstar shares details about GTA Online Weekly Update

On September 8, Rockstar Games took to Twitter to announce their ongoing weekly update on Grand Theft Auto Online. Rockstar informed players about the Nightclub bonuses with an image.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Daily income takes from clubs are doubled this week, and Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions are rewarding owners with special GTA$ bonuses: When the sun sets, revenue soars at Nightclubs.Daily income takes from clubs are doubled this week, and Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions are rewarding owners with special GTA$ bonuses: rsg.ms/a021b6d When the sun sets, revenue soars at Nightclubs.Daily income takes from clubs are doubled this week, and Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions are rewarding owners with special GTA$ bonuses: rsg.ms/a021b6d https://t.co/pCQpGOwJsO

While the image looks like a simple representation of the Nightclub owners in the game, some fans mistook it for a tease about Grand Theft Auto 6 and started brewing conspiracy theories regarding the next iteration in the series.

Since Rockstar's tweet about GTA 6’s development process, fans have started anticipating various aspects of the game. With many theories, concepts, and trailers, fans have boosted the hype around Grand Theft Auto 6.

While some theories are appealing, others, like the one highlighted above, are a good source of laughter and should not be taken seriously.

