GTA 6 fans are desperate to see hints where there are none

Rockstar Games has made GTA fans wait so long for the next installment that it's been almost a decade since the last game came out. Although Rockstar teased about Grand Theft Auto 6 via a tweet in February this year, no further information has come out yet.
This has made fans even more prudent, and various concepts, fan theories, and conspiracies have emerged. From obvious things to ridiculous elements, fans have begun considering everything as a hint for the next game. This article features a recently surfaced fan theory that makes no sense but for fans to laugh.
GTA 6 fan theory which is based on a hilarious hint
Recently, a tweet appeared from a handle titled GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS, where they put up a fan theory based on an official poster from Rockstar. The tweet reads:
“Possibly GTA 6 hint found. R* teased VI shape and it's '2/3 ways in development' and 'is going to release soon'. Take it with a grain of salt.”
The tweet shared two images, one with a cropped image of the Nightclub poster from Grand Theft Auto Online that reads, “This looks SUS.” Another image put forward an elaborate theory based on the poster.
User pureNumberrNine has said that the glass held by the protagonist in the pictures resembles the shape of a V, i.e., number 5. The knife, on the other hand, resembles the letter "i" in capital form. Putting them together makes Roman numeral VI, which is 6 for Grand Theft Auto 6.
The user claims Rockstar is indirectly teasing the ongoing process of the game. The theory also suggests that the glass is filled with 2/3 portions of its capacity and hints that Rockstar has completed two-thirds of the game's development.
Fans were stunned after seeing this theory and the reasoning behind it. While many have just laughed out loud, some users have pointed out the flaws in the theory's logic. One user said that the glass and the wine look nothing like VI but IV.
Another user suggested that there is no need to fantasize about everything for Grand Theft Auto 6. They pointed out the obvious in the picture and urged others to wait till the release of the game.
One fan pointed out the hilarious nature of such theories and leaks and appreciated the post's entertaining aspect.
Taking jest, another user posted their theory about what players will get from Rockstar Games this year.
Rockstar shares details about GTA Online Weekly Update
On September 8, Rockstar Games took to Twitter to announce their ongoing weekly update on Grand Theft Auto Online. Rockstar informed players about the Nightclub bonuses with an image.
While the image looks like a simple representation of the Nightclub owners in the game, some fans mistook it for a tease about Grand Theft Auto 6 and started brewing conspiracy theories regarding the next iteration in the series.
Since Rockstar's tweet about GTA 6’s development process, fans have started anticipating various aspects of the game. With many theories, concepts, and trailers, fans have boosted the hype around Grand Theft Auto 6.
While some theories are appealing, others, like the one highlighted above, are a good source of laughter and should not be taken seriously.
