GTA 6 is currently in development and is rapidly approaching its release period. Although Rockstar Games has not provided definite details about the game other than its development process and indirectly verifying leaks, Grand Theft Auto fans continue to come up with theories.

In a recent discussion thread on Twitter, popular Rockstar Games insider Ben expressed their desire to see famous billionaire and Twitter CEO Elon Musk in the upcoming game.

Ben @videotech_ I want to see Rockstar parody Elon Musk in GTAVI (not Avon, a new billionaire).



They should have a billionaire character who acts like a ego maniac who buys Bleeter and destroys the platform with a new Bleeter Green subscription service which only allows free of speech. I want to see Rockstar parody Elon Musk in GTAVI (not Avon, a new billionaire). They should have a billionaire character who acts like a ego maniac who buys Bleeter and destroys the platform with a new Bleeter Green subscription service which only allows free of speech.

According to Ben, Rockstar Games should have a parody version of Elon Musk in GTA 6 and introduce him as one of the most powerful villains in the game. The user also mentioned parody versions of Twitter and its new paid subscription Twitter Blue, which recently caused quite a stir on the social media site.

Ben described the plot of the character as follows:

“A billionaire character who acts like a ego maniac who buys Bleeter and destroys the platform with a new Bleeter Green subscription service which only allows free of speech.”

Other GTA fans also joined the conversation and shared their thoughts on the subject. While these are just fan theories, the suggestions are worth reading.

GTA 6 fans share intriguing theories about the inclusion of Elon Musk's character in the upcoming game

Ben posted the tweet on February 3, 2023, and it quickly piqued the interest of other GTA players. A user named Yangy Young shared some slogans for the Bleeter Green subscription.

Yangy Young 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇪🇺🇺🇦 @YangyYoung



Bleeter Green: Touch Some Grass



Bleeter Green: The Grass is Greener on Our Side



Bleeter Green: Don't be the Black Sheep

Another user, Pete Longworth, mentioned an intriguing in-game event that could occur if Elon Musk is included in the upcoming game.

Pete Longworth suggested: Buys life Invader and changes how you enjoy it on the phone

According to Joseph Mack, Jerry Kapowitz, the homeless guy from Grand Theft Auto 4 and The Ballad of Gay Tony should be the new billionaire character.

However, popular YouTuber Robbin Rams and another user named Veafy advocated for Avon Hertz from GTA Online.

Veafy suggested it might still be Avon but without that non-canonical part of GTAO

According to users JerinTheGoat and Brandon Moore, if Musk is included in the game, he will share jokes and memes about it in real life.

Jerin said: Elon would probably post memes and joke about it too, if it became a reality. 😂

Brandon Moore said: That would actually be dope. I can see him throwing memes after the release too😂

According to Frodyg, Musk could also be introduced as the CEO of Coil company in Grand Theft Auto 6.

While the aforementioned suggestions would be interesting to see, Rockstar Games has remained completely silent on any discussion of GTA 6. However, Elon Musk-related elements can already be found in the most recent titles, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online.

The in-game Coil automobile and weapons manufacturing company is a parody of real-life Tesla, Inc. and The Boring Company owned by Musk. Meanwhile, Bleeter is a spoof of Twitter, which was recently purchased by the billionaire.

More details about the Coil company in GTA Online

Coil is an American automobile and weapons manufacturing company in the Grand Theft Auto HD Universe. The company has released seven vehicles, five handheld weapons, and two mounted weapons so far. They are as follows:

Vehicles:

Brawler - $715,000

Cyclone - $1,890,000

Cyclone 2 - $2,250,000

Raiden - $1,375,000

Rocket Voltic - Base price: $3,830,400, Trade Price: $2,880,000

Voltic - $150,000

Topless Voltic (Story Mode)

Handheld weapons:

Combat PDW - $11,750

Compact EMP Launcher - $525,000

Minigun - $47,000

Railgun - $730,000

Stun Gun - $375,000

Mounted weapons:

7.62mm Minigun

Railgun Cannon

Players can visit Ammu-Nation stores or in-game websites to purchase Coil products.

