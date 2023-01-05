Top 5 characters in GTA 4 that should return in GTA 6

The GTA series is known for bringing characters from other titles to the latest games. Numerous characters, including the protagonist, have been re-introduced by Rockstar Games into the 3D world. In the HD Universe, characters from Grand Theft Auto 4 have also made their way to Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer version.

The next installment of the series is currently in development and is expected to be released around 2025. While the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks revealed some details about the upcoming game, the videos did not feature any returning characters.

This article lists five characters from GTA 4 who should return to GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Top five characters from GTA 4 that should return in the upcoming game

1) Roman Bellic

Most people might argue about him, and some may even despise him for his annoying behavior, but Roman Bellic is one of the most friendly and useful characters in GTA 4. He is the cousin of Niko Bellic, who invited the protagonist to America.

While Roman is the most overbearing character, constantly contacting the protagonist for various shenanigans such as bowling, drinking, and visiting the "Gentleman's Club," he can also be contacted to get a free cab anywhere in Liberty City.

The free cab feature was removed from GTA 5 and was only available to Franklin Clinton after he purchased the Downtown Cab company. The developers should bring Roman back to deliver free cabs to players in the upcoming game.

2) Brucie Kibbutz

While Brucie Kibbutz has made a return to GTA Online, the developers should also include the energetic character in the upcoming game as well. In GTA Online, Brucie gives players the Bull Shark Testosterone, which grants them limited-time invincibility, similar to Trevor Philips.

It helps players in various situations, particularly during Deathmatches and other intense gunfight missions. Bull Shark Testosterone might also come in handy in GTA 6. Rockstar Games is known for designing some missions in an extremely hardcore style, and the steroid may be useful in such cases.

3) Dwayne Forge

Dwayne Forge is an old-school OG gangster in GTA 4. He is also one of the most humble and friendly characters Niko Bellic encountered during his journey through Liberty City.

He offers Niko Playboy X's Penthouse after the protagonist kills the latter. Dwayne can also be contacted for backup personnel in GTA 4. Players can contact him to send two goons as bodyguards when his 'like' percentage reaches a certain threshold. The goons will remain with Niko and kill anyone hostile toward him.

Dwayne and his goons could also be useful in the next game. This will give players a multiplayer-like experience where they can rely on the characters in difficult situations.

4) United Liberty Paper contact

Agent ULP is a senior agent in the Grand Theft Auto universe who works for the International Affairs Agency (IAA). He first appeared in GTA 4 and made a comeback in GTA 5 and GTA Online.

While he doesn't directly assist players like others on the list, he is a powerful man who is well taken care of by the federal government. GTA 6 should also introduce the character with some additional benefits, such as access to IAA resources and high-tech software.

5) Francis McReary

Francis McReary is a crooked Deputy Police Commissioner who heavily influenced Niko during the events of GTA 4. Players can unlock a very useful feature from him depending on the action they take following the Blood Brothers mission.

You can request Francis to remove up to a 3-star wanted level. While Grand Theft Auto Online has this feature from Lester, the upcoming game could bring Francis to help with cop-related issues.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes