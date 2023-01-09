5 useful GTA 5 cheats for PS4 and PS5 players in 2023

Cheat codes are one of the most enjoyable aspects of the Grand Theft Auto games, and GTA 5 is no exception. Although Rockstar Games has included significantly fewer cheats in the latest title compared to others, there's still a variety of cheats for the different situations players may find themselves in.

The game is available on a variety of platforms, and each one includes a number of cheat codes. While PC cheats are easier to remember, PlayStation and Xbox cheat codes are more complicated as controllers lack alphabetic keys like that of a keyboard. Nonetheless, dedicated players continue to use various cheats to improve their gaming experience.

This article lists five useful GTA 5 cheat codes for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that players can use in 2023 to improve their gameplay.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 most useful GTA 5 cheats for PS5 and PS4

1) Invincibility

Code: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Invincibility is one of the most popular cheats among those looking to wreak havoc in GTA 5. As the name implies, its basic function is to make the player's character invincible for a set period of time. The God Mode will last for up to five minutes in the game. While this does not grant the character any new abilities, it disables the damage response and renders them indestructible.

It can be used when you are caught up in a shootout and there are no medical packs nearby to help you recover health. The cheat makes you immune to all types of damage, including fire burns, gunshots, accidents, fall damage, and more.

2) Lower Wanted Level

Code: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Wanted levels in GTA 5 can be a headache at times and can also delay or cancel missions. Although you can always flee or hide from the cops to remove your wanted level, using this cheat makes it simple and fast.

The Lower Wanted Level cheat removes one star, and players can use it multiple times to remove all of their wanted level stars. When using it, the character should be in a safe location, as cops in GTA 5 are extremely hostile and will shoot anyone they perceive to be a threat.

3) Give Weapons

Code: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

Gunfights in GTA 5 can be intense, and players will need a lot of firepower to survive. While the multiplayer version has a convenient option to purchase ammunition from the Interaction menu, the Story Mode does not.

In such cases, players can use this cheat to obtain a Sawed Off Shotgun, Sniper Rifle, Assault Rifle, SMG, Pistol, Grenade, RPG, and Knife.

4) Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter

Code: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

This cheat is useful if players are stuck in a remote location and require immediate transportation. Although GTA 5 allows you to instantly switch characters to get out of any location, this feature is often disabled, especially when you're on a mission or wanted by the cops.

Using this cheat will instantly spawn the Buzzard Attack Helicopter in front of you. Air is always the fastest mode of transportation in the game, making this one of the most useful and versatile cheats.

5) Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle

Code: R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

Certain situations in the game frequently necessitate the use of a motorcycle. Players will frequently encounter NPC cars in GTA 5, but two-wheelers are exceedingly rare. They are also very small and difficult to spot in the streets of Los Santos. In such cases, players can use this cheat to spawn the classic PCJ-600 motorcycle.

It is also one of the fastest motorcycles in the franchise, making it a reliable option for getting around quickly.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes