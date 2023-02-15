5 biggest GTA 5 RP servers for best roleplay experience (2023)

Roleplaying is one of the most appealing aspects of the GTA 5 experience, and the RP community is one of the largest in the player base. While Rockstar Games includes both offline roleplaying and online multiplayer options in the Grand Theft Auto 5 bundle, independent mod developers took it a step further by creating private servers that improve the overall gaming experience.

However, getting into them is difficult because most servers are always crowded and have long queues to enter the lobby. Nonetheless, this article lists the five largest GTA 5 RP servers that players can join for a great roleplay experience in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

TwitchRP, GTA World RP, and three other GTA 5 RP servers worth joining in 2023

RP servers take advantage of Rockstar's in-game mechanics to create modded worlds that feel vastly different from one another. Each RP server has its own characteristics as well as a set of rules that players must follow to thrive in the virtual world.

1) NoPixel

NoPixel is one of the oldest and largest RP servers in the game, having been operational since 2014. It is based on the FiveM multiplayer server framework and uses both the game's and its features to provide a great roleplaying experience.

However, due to its immense popularity, the server is almost always full and it is very difficult to get into it. Although there are around 200 spots available, it can only support 32 players at a time.

A number of popular streamers are also active here on a regular basis, making it one of the most in-demand GTA 5 RP servers. Players who wish to join should be prepared for a lengthy application process and long waiting time.

2) TwitchRP

If you are unable to connect to the NoPixel server, you can try TwitchRP, which has over 20,000 active members. As the name implies, it is also popular among streamers, with many renowned ones from the Twitch platform.

GTA 5 players can choose between two types of jobs: Open and Whitelist, to contribute to the server.

You can work in recycling, delivery, mechanics, and car dealing, or you can learn skills like trading, physical, mechanical, and crafting skills, among others. If you are not interested in the noble side of society, you can engage in illegal activities such as marijuana production, trafficking, heists, and more.

3) GTA World RP

The GTA World RP server is popular among players who prefer to communicate through chat rather than verbally.

While most roleplay servers require the use of a speaker and microphone to join their game, this one goes against the grain and uses a text-based communication system instead.

Aside from that, the joining process remains the same, with players applying for a spot. You are also required to maintain the server’s regulations to prevent FailRP.

4) Eclipse RP

The Eclipse RP server is relatively new in comparison to other roleplay servers, but it has quickly gained popularity. The game promotes a peaceful environment, and players must strictly adhere to the rules and regulations in order to keep the servers operating smoothly.

While you cannot go harsh over NPCs, you are also prohibited from trolling other players, making racist or hateful comments, cheating, hacking, or engaging in any other activity that may negatively impact others in the gaming environment. You can take on the roles of mechanics, cops, emergency personnel, downtown cab drivers, and many more on the server.

5) Lucid City RP

Lucid City RP is a great server for new GTA RP players. It has several features and activities that can help you get used to the roleplaying aspect of the game. You can form gangs with other players, become cops to apprehend criminals, drugs, and gun smugglers, and do a variety of other things.

