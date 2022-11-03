5 reasons that make GTA 5 so popular even after almost a decade

The popularity of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is unstoppable, with the 2013 title ranking among the best-selling video games of all time. Rockstar Games still makes a sizable amount of money from Story Mode alone, and it goes up when the multiplayer version is considered. Overall, the game has sold more than 170 million units as of October 2022.

It is truly unique how the developers created such a fine piece of art that became the gold standard in its own genre. There are numerous reasons why the game is a timeless classic, ranging from outside influences like modders and roleplayers to in-game details like jokes and humor.

This article lists five features that have contributed to GTA 5's enduring popularity even after a decade.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons for GTA 5's success that no other game has mastered

1) Non-linear approach

The plot of GTA 5 follows a somewhat non-linear structure. While other games and Grand Theft Auto titles require players to complete missions in a specific sequence, Rockstar has made the latest installment more flexible. Gamers can complete many story missions in a variety of ways.

This gave rise to a number of in-game shortcuts and humorous strategies. Popular YouTuber DarkViperAU's "The Glorious Blimp Speedrun Strat" video, in which he showcases a ridiculous approach to the Dead Man Walking mission, is one of the most popular and recreated approaches in the game.

Gamers can also postpone Lester's assassination missions until later in the game to maximize profits. These elements combine to make GTA 5 one of the genre's most popular and replayed games.

2) Funny AI responses

GTA 5 also has one of the most advanced and entertaining AI systems in the series. Rockstar understands gamers and pop-culture references and has expertly incorporated them into the story and in-game environment.

When combined with a non-linear approach, gamers can create hilarious scenarios in the game. Dialogs between NPCs and radio conversations are also amusing. Players can take a moment from their missions and listen to random NPC conversations to have an entertaining experience.

If you ever get bored with GTA 5, get a wanted level as Michael and enter his house while the family is present. Amanda, Jimmy, and Tracy will flee the house in fits of laughter.

3) Attention to details

GTA 5's developers also placed a premium on attention to detail. The game is an almost exact replica of the real world, with several major and minor details visible throughout the map. Players who use a controller with haptic feedback enabled can even feel the smallest feedback provided by many objects.

The open waters in urban areas are dirty, whereas streams in rural and forest areas are clean. Los Santos has a police force, while Blaine County has a sheriff's department. These details may be minor and easily overlooked, but gamers who notice them frequently appreciate Rockstar's efforts.

4) Almost endless discoverability

Grand Theft Auto 5 was released in 2013, and almost the entire gaming community has since played it. Fans have discovered numerous hidden elements, Easter eggs, and secrets in the game, and the hunt is far from over. Players discover new and interesting things every day, adding to the game's unofficial discoveries library.

The game has a lot to offer in terms of mission and free-roam gameplay. The game's size is also massive, with a plethora of potential discoveries. Players can use the assistance of numerous online communities to find things already discovered in the game.

5) Active modding community

The modding community for Grand Theft Auto games is always active, and GTA 5 has some of the finest mods in the genre. Several patches have been created by modders and freelance developers for each occasion and gameplay style.

Even the most recent Halloween environment has been brought to Story Mode by modders, and plenty of Winter and Christmas-themed mods are already available for the game.

